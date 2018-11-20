Retailers are expecting a robust shopping season, with November and December sales projected to top $1 trillion for the first time ever.

The flip side of all this holiday cheer? Many consumers could get themselves overextended with their finances.

A big reason for the optimistic holiday-shopping forecasts – such as the one by eMarketer that envisions the greatest gains since 2011 – reflects an economy that's in good shape, with unemployment near record lows and consumer confidence solid.

Yet against this favorable backdrop, plenty of Americans are struggling with about two in five households living almost paycheck to paycheck, according to various surveys.

Here are three warning signs you could become overextended in the coming weeks:

You haven't adjusted to rising rates

Interest rates have been climbing, which typically happens as the economy expands. This is putting some pressure on household budgets.

Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive and its used-vehicle operations, estimates that consumer payments on all types of debt is about 16 percent higher than a year ago.

"This is eating into what people spend on other things," Smoke said. "It's approaching the point where disposable income won't keep up."

More: Why you should avoid buying a Christmas tree on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

More: Ask HR: What should I write when a job application asks for a salary preference?

More: 20 splurge-worthy gifts everyone is obsessing over this year

A key reason consumers aren't feeling even more pinched, he said, is because of the paycheck relief from the recent income-tax cuts.

Average credit-card rates over the past year have risen from about 16.7 percent to 17.6 percent, as reported by Bankrate.com. Rates on other loans are also up, with average rate increases of about 1.5 percentage points for used and new vehicles, Smoke said.

Bank credit conditions have been tightening for the past three years making it more difficult for potential borrowers to qualify.

Using the automotive market as an example, the pool of potential new car and truck buyers peaked three years ago and gradually has been shrinking, Smoke said. This is a reason new-vehicle sales have softened, while prices and sales remain solid for used vehicles.

This trend points to higher interest rates ahead, unless the Federal Reserve pushes the economy close to a recession.

The Christmas gift carnage.

Getty Images/Fuse

You haven't checked your tax situation

Consumer confidence is high right now because Americans are feeling wealthier due to income-tax changes that were initiated at the start of the year. This led to lower withholding amounts and higher tax-home pay.

However, it's possible some individuals are overestimating their own tax benefits. In particular, many taxpayers won't be able to take advantage of deductions like they did in the past, and that could lead to unpleasant surprises.

A Fidelity Investments survey of people who donated to charity and itemized these deductions in 2017 illustrates this potential problem. Some 82 percent of donors who itemized in the past said they planned to maintain or increase their giving in 2018.

Yet the Treasury Department projects that one in five households will switch from itemizing to taking the now-more-generous standard deduction. Some former itemizers might not realize deductions on their charity donations are no longer available.

"These donors know about tax reform in the abstract but have not fully considered how the increased standard deduction affects them," Fidelity said.

Taxpayers may run into other problems, which is why the Internal Revenue Service has been urging people to check their post-reform tax situation. One way is to use a withholding calculator at irs.gov. Even with lower tax rates, some Americans might need to make estimated quarterly payments or face higher bills next April.

NEWPORT, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: People enter the Macy's store at the Newport Mall on November 27, 2014 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Black Friday sales, which now begin on the Thursday of Thanksgiving, continue to draw shoppers out for deals and sales. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Kena Betancur, Getty Images

You aren't heeding the usual red flags

Consumer-debt counselors this time of year trot out a list of tips to help people avoid getting in over their heads during the holidays. The suggestions include making lists and preparing budgets. Also, you will want to avoid shopping while tired, stressed or running into a deadline, as discipline often fails under pressure.

Another suggestion is to budget for incidental holiday spending, which can really add up. These expenditures include cards, postage and shipping, party gifts, decorations, seasonal travel and monetary tips for babysitters, newspaper carriers or anyone else.

Also, beware of going overboard on bargains. It's great to save money on merchandise that you need or were planning to buy, but too much buying can be detrimental regardless of the discount at hand. You can't really save money if you're spending it.

Reckless holiday spending can derail a whole year's worth of financial discipline, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

Keith Tigue of RTS Private Wealth Management in Phoenix suggests taking a few minutes to do some planning, whether on paper or using apps that allow you to get organized and track your spending. He likes to use a program called ChristmasListApp.

Shoppers make their way through the mall during Black Friday at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.

Ben Moffat/The Republic

As a rule, Tigue suggests spending no more than about one week of annual pay on gifts and other holiday expenses.

You also want to be careful about how you pay. Credit cards are great for fraud protection and for accumulating reward points, but cash or debit cards might be better if you have trouble sticking to a budget. Some studies indicate that people tend to splurge more with credit.

"If you’re putting this on a credit card now and hoping to figure out how to pay for it later," McBride said, "it won't work."

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8616.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com