Must-try food tours in North America
Travelers love to eat and see the sights. Food tours combine both, which have helped them become a booming business, says Shane Kost, founder of Chicago Food Planet Tours (chicagofoodplanet.com) and executive director of the Global Food Tourism Association.

“People get really excited about eating their way through a city and feeling like a local,” he says.

He says the best tours combine art, architecture and history together with food and include a chance to meet chefs.  “You break bread with strangers, and by the end of the experience, you’re friends.”

He shares some favorites with USA TODAY.

Wander New Mexico, Santa Fe Historic Plaza Food Tour
Santa Fe, New Mexico

Famous for its chiles and its history, Santa Fe is a natural place to dine and explore, Kost says. This tour focuses on the city’s historic center, covering everything from street food and tacos, to wine tastings and margaritas. There’s also chef-prepared ice cream. “Santa Fe is a crossroads, and the flavors are always going to be unique,” he says. wandernewmexico.com

Madison Eats, Taste of Wisconsin Lunch Tour
Madison, Wisconsin

This tour pays tribute to Wisconsin’s title as America’s Dairyland, touring the state capital and offering a cheese tasting, pizza and ice cream. “They’re focusing on real Wisconsin flavors,” Kost says. But there are also pastries, a visit to a specialty oils and vinegar shop and a Korean food stop. madisoneats.net

Tasty Bites Food Tours, Condesa Mezcal, Tacos & Helados Tour
Mexico City

Tacos may be a global food, but there’s nothing like sampling them in their home country. This walking tour through Mexico City’s leafy and trendy Condesa neighborhood samples several varieties, including steak and cheese, Baja-style shrimp, Mediterranean-style served on pita, and the famed tacos al pastor, made with marinated pork seasoned with pineapple. “These are the regional tacos of Mexico,” Kost says. There’s also an artisanal mezcal tasting, even Mexican ice cream. tastybitesfoodtours.com.mx

Ithaca Is Foodies, Downtown Ithaca Food Tour
Ithaca, New York

You don’t have to visit big cities to find great food, Kost says. This New York college town has famous chefs and tasty offerings, including several with a healthy focus. Tours visit the famed Moosewood Restaurant, known for its award-wining natural food cookbooks. There’s also a stop at a Star Trek-themed vegan cafe and an Ethiopian restaurant. “This is a really cool, interesting area,” he says. ithacaisfoodies.com

Vancouver Food Tour, Gastown Tasting Tour
Vancouver, Canada

This tour touts itself as a progressive four-course dinner through one of the best restaurant neighborhoods in western Canada – historic and scenic Gastown. Diners sample craft beers and appetizers and British Columbia wines paired with local farm cheese and charcuterie. There are also craft cocktails and canapes and even West Indies-inspired dishes served with rum. vancouverfoodtour.com

Austin Eats, Brunch, BBQ & Brewery Tour
Austin, Texas

Although known for nightlife, the Texas state capital is also big on brunch, Kost says. This weekend tour runs the gastronomic gamut, including breakfast tacos and an upscale brunch, plus, of course, barbecue and beer. “It’s a ton of food, a really, really great value.” austineatsfoodtours.com

Juneau Food Tours, Juneau Bites & Booze
Juneau, Alaska

Alaska’s capital city has a surprisingly robust food scene, Kost says. This tour hits the highlights, offering specialties such as crab bisque and crab cakes, rockfish tacos paired with regional beer and hog wings, which Kost likens to a pork rib on a stick. The tour touches on Juneau’s colorful history as a seaport, including craft cocktails and shots to keep things interesting. juneaufoodtours.com

Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours, Raleigh Downtown Dinner & Drinks
Raleigh, North Carolina

While most tours offer lunch and afternoon snacking, this one provides a full dinner. Stops include a speakeasy cocktail bar, a James Beard Award-winning chef’s fried chicken and dumplings, and sake from a restaurant that started as a food truck. “They get more into gastronomy. It’s a really cool, well thought-out dinners-and-drinks concept,” Kost says. tastecarolina.net

A taste of Raleigh, N.C.'s food and beverage community
Quite possibly the most magical place in all of Raleigh, N.C. (and even beyond), Brewery Bhavana is the brainchild of brother and sister Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha.
Located downtown, Brewery Bhavana is the marriage of a craft brewery, a dim sum restaurant, a bookstore and a flower shop -- all combined into one seriously beautiful space.
Expect a menu inspired by Vansana’s childhood spent in Luang Prabang, Laos, featuring share plates of scallion pancakes smeared with bone marrow and coconut-soy jam. There’s also a lovely pork and snow pea tips shumai (a Chinese dumpling) sprinkled with Tobikko black caviar.
Pre- or post-meal, guests can peruse books and purchase a curated bouquet of flowers in a lovely giftable vase.
One of the largest speakeasies in the Southeast, Watts & Ward offers 6,000 square feet of space — in addition to an outdoor patio and lawn.
Here, cocktails are the biggest draw, with a book featuring both classics and original creations infused with fresh juices and herbs.
To find the bar, just look for the street-level doorman before descending to a labyrinth of rooms.
Situated on a charming corner in downtown Raleigh, N.C., 42 & Lawrence offers espresso, cold-brew coffee and draft lattes.
The shop sells the beloved local Larry’s coffee, including exclusive micro-lots and experimental blends.
Of course, tea and seasonal drinks are available.
Season “experiments” include limited-edition specialties like The Fezziwig Limited with bitter orange, spicebush, cranberry, rosemary, peppercorn, espresso and steamed milk.
A chic bakery by the name of Boulted Bread is the obsession of every chef and foodie in Raleigh, N.C.
The concept was created by three deeply passionate people: Joshua Bellamy (pictured), Sean Kirkpatrick and Fulton Forde.
The shop offers a variety of breads, including a seeded rye, levain, ciabatta and baguettes.
There are, of course, pastries -- the croissant is among the favorites.
A Raleigh institution, Poole’s Diner began as a pie shop in 1945.
Today, the sleek, retro interior has been reincarnated, but still maintains the snazzy double horseshoe bar and red leather banquettes.
Owner and James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen has transformed this restaurant and others in Raleigh, N.C., showcasing a menu inspired by the season with a whole lot of comfort (try the macaroni au gratin).
Tucked away inside The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, N.C., Herons is one of 62 Forbes Five Star restaurants in the world and uses vegetables and herbs from the nearby farm to create multi-course meals.
Herons' kitchen is overseen by executive chef Steven Greene, one of the youngest chefs at the helm of a Forbes five-star, AAA five-diamond restaurant.
Here, each dish is as beautiful as it is tasteful. Courses that surprise and delight might include a take on shrimp and grits with a 62-degree egg or a beautifully nested foie gras egg.
The much-anticipated first restaurant of PoshNosh caterer Coleen Speaks (who got her start with Emeril Lagasse), Hummingbird opened in November and is living up to the hype.
Here, Speaks serves up pastries, lunch sandwiches and dinner, with coffee and cocktails from day to night.
Cocktails come in pretty vessels, like the Petal Guru made with rose water and topped with an edible floral garnish.
In Raleigh, N.C.’s Glenwood South neighborhood, Little City Brewing + Provisions Co. combines a boutique fresh foods market and brewery.
Serving only local beers, Little City boasts picnic tables, bar seating and an outdoor area.
lucettegrace bills itself as a “contemporary patisserie,” serving everything sweet from croissants to cookies to cakes.
Pastry chef and owner Daniel Benjamin creates his traditional pastries with a spin that is unique to Raleigh, N.C.
Benjamin’s signature cakes are as tasty as they are Instagram-worthy.
In downtown Raleigh, N.C., Royale feels like a Parisian French bistro — only hipper and a bit more playful.
Helmed by chef Jeff Seizer, a newcomer to the Triangle restaurant scene, Royale offers a menu featuring steak frites, a fine burger and even a duck a l’orange.
Royale’s meaty prime rib is stacked high with onion rings.
In Raleigh’s Historic Oakwood neighborhood, Crawford and Son is a casual restaurant that serves what can best be described as very fancy comfort food.
Owner and chef Scott Crawford has a slew of accolades, including multiple nods from the James Beard Foundation in the Best Chef Southeast category.
Crawford’s beef cheeks are served with a mushroom ragout, white cheddar grits and crispy sage.
Desserts are decadent and can include a lemon poppy seed cake with paw paw ice cream or a cinnamon ice cream sundae with parsnip pudding.
Tucked behind an alley off Fayetteville Street lies The Haymaker, a cocktail bar that’s named for the boxing term and inspired by “fighters and ‘90s rappers alike.”
The Haymaker manager and bartender Josh Gagne creates original cocktails and classics — along with a “knockout punch.”
The Sting Like a Bee cocktail is made with Earl Grey tea-infused gin, orange, lemon and honey, all served in a proper tea cup.
Fiction Kitchen is a 100% vegetarian, mostly vegan restaurant in Raleigh, N.C., where you can find Southern favorites (some gluten-free), from barbecue to bacon.
Chef Caroline Morrison creates a menu with her favorite things, like pulled pork, which is vegan — and actually really delicious.
A Vegan Chicken and Waffles dish is among the popular menu items.
The Mason Jar Lager Company is a product of much-loved Mason Jar Tavern, from owners Jonathan and Maggie Pierce, in Fuquay Varina, N.C., a town just outside of Raleigh.
The company is known for brewing some delicious lagers. A few include the Happy Place, Helles and the Small Virtue IPL.
The folks behind Mason Jar Lager Co. are always coming up with fun ideas, like beer and Girl Scout Cookie pairings.
The brother-sister duo, Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha, named this restaurant Bida Manda, the ceremonial term for “father mother” in Sanskrit, in honor of their parents who live in Laos.
The interior offers a comfortable space for family and friends with warm lighting, wood fixtures, and simple blue and white dishes.
Chef Lon Bounsanga creates exotic dishes that are deeply rooted in Laotian culture.
The crispy rice lettuce combine crunchy coconut rice, herbs, toasted peanuts, eggs, lettuce and sweet chili sauce.
Don’t let the taxidermy, Star Wars memorabilia or Miller High Life signs fool you — the food at Stanbury is legit.
The menu changes nightly and uses seasonal ingredients, and a standout is the Asian-style steak tartare, made with nuoc cham vinaigrette, peanut, mint, Thai basil, cilantro and crab chips.

Catalina Food Tours, Avalon Tasting & Cultural Walking Tour
Catalina Island, California

Located about 25 miles off the Southern California coast, Catalina Island long has been popular as a quick getaway. But Kost says it’s worth exploring for its food. The six-stop tour includes drinks, chocolate, fish tacos and more. And you can’t beat the scenery. “The entire time you’re pretty much looking at the ocean,” he says. catalinafoodtours.com

Local Montreal, Mile End Montreal Food Tour
Montreal

When Kost’s Global Food Tourism Association met in Montreal last year, attendees literally ate their way across the city on this tour. Highlights include the city’s famed bagels and smoked salmon, along with French-inspired cuisine and a surprising Portuguese-influenced poutine. “It’s such an incredibly unique city in North America.” localfoodtours.com/montreal

