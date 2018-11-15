Air travelers faced delays and cancellations Thursday as an early-season winter storm brought messy weather to the Midwest and Northeast.

Nationwide, more than 180 flights had been canceled as of 6:45 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Most of those cancellations came at just two airports: St. Louis and Washington’s Reagan National Airport.

In St. Louis, where up to 8 inches of snow was forecast, about 40 combined departures and arrivals had been canceled for Thursday. Many of those came on Southwest, which preemptively grounded “a couple of dozen flights … ahead of the inclement weather," according to spokeswoman Ro Hawthorne.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

At Washington’s Reagan National Airport, a mix of snow, ice and rain was forecast for Thursday morning. More than 55 combined arrivals and departures had been canceled at that airport, a hub for American Airlines. The wintry mix in Washington was expected to give way to a cold rain by afternoon, a development that may keep the cancellation count from growing there.

Most big airlines were waiving changes fees for Thursday travelers at numerous airports.

The details varied by carrier, but – generally – they allowed travelers at certain airports to make one change to their itineraries without paying recalculated fares or change fees that typically cost $200 or more. Some waivers covered only Thursday travel, but others covered flights on Friday and Saturday.

The busy airports serving New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore and Boston were covered in many of the different waivers.

United Airlines’ waiver covered about three-dozen airports from Virginia through New England and Canada, including the carrier’s hubs at Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

Delta’s waiver covered flyers ticketed for Thursday travel at 14 airports from Virginia through Massachusetts. Hubs at New York JFK and New York LaGuardia were included, as was Delta’s focus city in Boston.

American's waiver covered more than 20 airports from Virginia to New Hampshire, including its hubs at Philadelphia, Washington Reagan National and New York JFK.

JetBlue’s rebooking policy covered Thursday travel to dozen airports across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast while Spirit's covered seven airports across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Southwest does not charge change fees, but its waiver allowed flyers on some routes to make one change without paying a new fare. The waiver applied to flights to about 20 airports in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

At Spirit, seven airports in Ohio, New England and the mid-Atlantic were included.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

June's #avgeek photo gallery EVA Air's Hello Kitty Boeing 777 touches down at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. A Frontier Airbus A321 passes under the landmark pedestrian bridge at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A passenger watches a United Airlines Airbus A320 pull into a gate at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. Alaska Airline's veterans-themed Boeing 737 passes in front of Mt. Rainier before landing at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. United Airlines planes at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Frontier Airbus A320 taxies out for departure from Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A United Express CRJ regional lands at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies to the gate as a beautiful orange glow fills the sky at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. A United Express Embraer E170 teters during a crosswind landing at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Delta Air Lines MD-90 taxies into the gate at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. Condor's retro-painted Boeing 767-300 lifts off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for Frankfurt, Germany, on May 18, 2017. Icelandair's unique northern lights-themed Boeing 757 arrives at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Frontier Airbus A320 is leaded for its next flight from Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Delta Air Lines MD-90 lands at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. Check-in kiosks with Frontier stand ready for customers at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. The nose gear of a British Airways Boeing 747 rolls up to the stop line at the gate at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Frontier Airbus A320neo taxies past Denver International Airport's unique central terminal on May 7, 2017. Seven-year old Xavier, left, and his brothers Dominic and Luke pose for a photo in front of a vintage airplane at the annual Paine Field Aviation Day in Everett, Wash., on May 20, 2017. A Memorial Day cemetery service underway receives a flyover from Historic Flight Foundation's World War II-era B-25 bomber during a special Memorial Day flight on May 29, 2017. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 is readied to be towed to a new gate for the night at Los Angeles International Airport on May 12, 2017. A member of a tug team prepares the first Boeing 737-900 to be towed over to Delta's new Terminal 3 digs at Los Angeles International Airport on May 13, 2017, during a major relocation effort that saw 15 airlines shifting in five nights. A worker polishes off a newly-installed sign at Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport on May 13, 2017 during a major relocation effort that saw 15 airlines shifting in five nights. A gentleman has fun taking a selfie with an arriving Air France Airbus A380 near Los Angeles International Airport on May 13, 2017. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by affiliate SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 18, 2017. Passengers transit through Terminal A at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 takes off over company metal at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., stretches out across Paine Field on May 29, 2017 (as seen from a Historic Flight Foundation Beaver aircraft). Pilot John Sessions with the Historic Flight Foundation lines up his vintage Beaver aircraft with runway 34L at Paine Field, near Everett, Wash., on May 29, 2017. Runway 34 at Renton Municipal Airport fills the windscreen of a World War II-era B25 on approach to the small airport in May 2017. Denver's sprawling Terminal B stretches across the horizon at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com