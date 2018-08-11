People comfort each other at the scene of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

Some survivors who were inside a California bar during a mass shooting leaving 13 dead, including the gunman, also escaped another mass shooting last year in Las Vegas, according to reports.

Three witnesses who spoke to The Los Angeles Times said they knew people inside the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country-western themed bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., during the shooting who had also survived a mass shooting during an outdoor country music festival in October 2017.

"A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here," Chandler Gunn, 23, told the Times. "There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice."

Carl Edgar, 24, said a lot of his friends survived the Vegas attack, where 58 people died.

"If they survived that, they’ll survive this," Edgar told the Times. Edgar also said all of his friends appear to be safe.

Chris Weber, who rushed to the bar after learning a friend might have been shot, told The New York Times he believed people inside the bar at the time had also attended the festival.

Journalists on the scene have said on Twitter they have heard similar stories about victims who had survived both shootings.

We are hearing that some of the people who were at #Borderline, were also at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, scene of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. #ThousandOaks #shooting — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) November 8, 2018

A man outside the Borderline bar awaiting word on his friends says they had previously attended the Route 91 festival in Vegas that was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Terrible. — Jon Passantino (@passantino) November 8, 2018

On Wednesday night, a gunman entered the Borderline Bar & Grill and opened fire, killing eleven people and a sheriff's sergeant. The shooter also died during the attack.

