NASHVILLE — A prominent Southern Baptist leader, facing mounting criticism for his remarks on domestic abuse and women, has apologized for a sermon story he shared about a teenage girl's appearance.

The apology Texas seminary president Paige Patterson issued Thursday comes days after thousands of Southern Baptist women and their supporters signed a letter raising concerns about his controversial comments regarding domestic violence and women.

"I wish to apologize to every woman who has been wounded by anything I have said that was inappropriate or that lacked clarity. We live in a world of hurt and sorrow, and the last thing that I need to do is add to anyone’s heartache," Patterson said in the statement. "Please forgive the failure to be as thoughtful and careful in my extemporaneous expression as I should have been."

As he did in an April 29 statement on his remarks, Patterson reiterated Thursday that he rejects any form of abuse.

"There is no excuse for anyone to use intemperate language or to attempt to injure another person," Patterson said Thursday. "The spirit of Christ is one of comfort, kindness, encouragement, truth, and grace; and that is what I desire my voice always to be."

What caused the controversy

Patterson, who leads Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, played an influential role in the network of churches' conservative shift. He continues to have supporters in the largest Protestant denomination in America, and one petition standing up for him has more than 300 signatures.

Opposition to Patterson's remarks has grown in recent weeks.

Recordings of comments Patterson made over the past 20 years are fueling the pushback. They recently surfaced online and have been widely circulated, setting off calls from men and women for Patterson and others to denounce the comments. It also spurred statements from evangelical leaders on how to treat victims and women.

Patterson's Thursday apology acknowledged that his sermons have been hurtful to women.

In a video of a 2014 church conference talk that recently spread online, Patterson comments on the attractiveness of a teenage girl and remembers telling a concerned mother that her teenage son and his friend were acting biblically when one of them called the girl "built."

A 2000 audio recording is also at issue. In it, Patterson spoke against divorce and recounted how he advised a woman being abused by her husband to pray for God to intervene. When she showed up with two black eyes angry with his advice, Patterson told her he was happy because her husband had attended church for the first time that Sunday.

"To all people I offer my apology, but especially to women, to the family of Southern Baptists, my friends and the churches," Paige said in his Thursday statement.

Apology is not enough for some

Emily Brown, 23, who worships at a Southern Baptist church in Memphis, was pleased Patterson apologized, but she does not think it is enough.

"I do think that it's an important step in the right direction," Brown said.

Brown is one of the nearly 3,000 Southern Baptist women who have signed a letter to the seminary's board of trustees, objecting to the Patterson's comments. His Thursday apology felt incomplete to her.

"It seemed padded to me in a way that suggests less of a turning a way from behavior and more of, 'I'm sorry that I got caught and I'm sorry that people have responded in this way,'" Brown said.

At the least, Brown wants leadership in the Southern Baptist Convention, which operates the seminary, to pick someone else to deliver the sermon Patterson is slated to give at the denomination's upcoming annual meeting in Dallas. But she still thinks Patterson should resign.

"I don't think it's right to refuse to forgive someone," Brown said. "I do think it's important to recognize there are things that people can do that are wrong and there are consequences to your actions, and it's necessary to name them as wrong and to respond in a way that shows that you know that they are."

The seminary's board is scheduled to meet May 22 for a special meeting at Patterson's request.

