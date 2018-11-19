KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two small airlines are protesting the price tag for the new single terminal project at Kansas City International Airport.

Executives at Spirit and Allegiant airlines outlined their concerns in letters to the Kansas City Council Airport Committee, citing the $1.6 billion project price and cost-sharing issues, The Kansas City Star reported Friday.

Voters approved the project last year, but the cost is supposed to be borne by airlines that use the airport. The project will create a single terminal to replace the three horseshoe-style buildings at Kansas City's main airport.

Mayor Sly James said the dispute is over how the airlines will split costs and that the airlines themselves must work through it. James says the city will "push forward" with the project.

"We will insist, however, that this resolution of their internal dispute be reasonable and fair and in no way diminish the flight or service options for our flying public," James said. "We're not going to allow this project, which is so important to this city, to be the platform for resolution of national issues and disputes between large and small airline carriers."

He said the dispute includes how to pay for a $20 million baggage claim system.

Airlines are still negotiating the agreement and it is unclear what the airlines have proposed for splitting the costs.

Spirit and Allegiant executives both said in their letters that the city needs an upgraded airport.

"However, we believe the current investment proposal is simply ... too costly for smaller new entrant carriers to bear and still deliver the value that we deliver to the community in terms of low airfares," Spirit executive Matt Klein said.

Allegiant's vice president of airports and government affairs, Keith Hansen, said that larger airlines were expecting smaller airlines to shoulder an unreasonably large portion of the costs of operating the airport.

"Given that the terms for the new airport rates and charges agreement remain unknown and considering the larger carriers continue to reject equitable cost allocation, Allegiant cannot support the terminal development program at this time," Hansen said.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018. A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018. Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018. A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018. A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018. Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018. Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear. Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018. United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018. The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018. A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018. Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018. Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018. A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com