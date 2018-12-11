636767700663235118-VPC-KEMP-VS-ABRAMS-THUMB-1-.jpg

ATLANTA – Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are asking a federal judge to order elections officials to count rejected absentee and provisional ballots in the governor's race, and to move the deadline for certifying the election back by a day.

Abrams trails Republican Brian Kemp by nearly 59,000 votes.

Kemp has declared victory, resigned as Georgia's secretary of state and named a transition team. He has urged Abrams to concede, saying it is mathematically impossible to gain enough votes to force the runoff she is seeking.

The dispute continues the bitterly fought election. Abrams is trying to become the first Democrat elected governor in Georgia in 20 years, and the first black woman governor in the nation. Kemp is trying to keep the office in Republican hands.

Abrams' campaign and the Democratic Party of Georgia filed the lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta late Sunday.

They claim that more than 1,000 absentee ballots were "unlawfully rejected" for missing information. They're asking that those ballots be counted.

They're also asking that provisional ballots from Georgians who were registered in one county but voted in another be counted.

And they want the judge to push the deadline by which counties must certify their results back from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Secretary of State's office said in a statement that more than half of Georgia's counties had already certified their election results.

During the campaign, Abrams and her supporters accused Kemp, who as secretary of state was Georgia’s top election official, of trying to suppress the Democratic vote by removing voters from the state rolls.

Kemp’s office said it was investigating the state Democratic Party for what it called a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system."

Both sides denounced a racist robocall targeting Abrams.

Abrams' campaign says it's not giving up until every legitimate vote is counted. Her supporters believe there are enough outstanding votes to force a recount or a runoff.

"I am fighting to make sure our democracy works for and represents everyone who has ever put their faith in it," Abrams said in a statement Saturday. "I am fighting for every Georgian who cast a ballot with the promise that their vote would count."

Lawyers for the Abrams campaign prevailed in a complaint filed last week that involved absentee ballots in Dougherty County.

The lawyers said delivery of ballots in the county was delayed in part by Hurricane Michael. A judge ruled Friday that the county must accept all absentee ballots received by Friday. The ruling was expected to impact a few dozen votes.

Kemp said Monday that Abrams' campaign continues to "manufacture counts, file frivolous lawsuits, and spread misinformation."

His campaign said there are at most 13,360 outstanding provisional and military ballots – not enough to change the outcome of the race.

"It's incredibly shameful that liberal lawyers are doubling down on lawsuits desperately trying to create more votes for Stacey Abrams," campaign spokesman Ryan Mahoney said.

"They don't want to win this election. They are trying to steal it."

