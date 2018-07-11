U.S. stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday after the midterm elections resulted in a divided Congress.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 200 points in early trading. U.S bond prices also rose, pushing yields lower. Stocks in Europe were also trading higher. Shares closed mix in Asia in muted trading.

Wall Street woke up to a new power split in Congress and a likely period of legislative gridlock after the Democrats regained control of the House, ending two years of Republican control of both branches of Congress under Republican President Donald Trump. The GOP retained its majority in the Senate.

The vote result, however, was widely expected by investors. The power shift on Capitol Hill isn't viewed as a major game changer for the economy or markets, largely because the split Congress makes it unlikely that legislation that could undo parts of President Trump's agenda -- such as large tax cuts and deregulation of business -- will get passed.

Investors also avoided the most-feared outcome, a so-called "blue wave," or Democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress, which would have put the president's economic policies under assault and boosted the odds of the Democrats pushing for Trump's impeachment.

"Everything played out according to script," Stephen Innes, head of Asia trading at Oanda, told USA TODAY. "The Trump agenda is not in serious jeopardy."

Still, the Democrat-controlled House will likely make things tough on Trump and move to block his agenda, adds Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com

"House Democrats will turn up the pressure on President Trump through investigations and oversight," Hamrick said.

epa07141586 Handpainted stones with the word 'Vote' are ready on a table during a canvassing kick off event for the 06 November midterm elections at a PA Dems field office, in Exton, Pennsylvania, USA, 04 November 2018, where volunteers met with Chrissy Houlahan (not in picture), Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District, and Katie Muth (also unseen), Democratic candidate for PA State 44, ahead of the campaigning. Houlahan (Dem) faces Greg McCauley (Rep) in the 06 November midterm elections. EPA-EFE/BASTIAAN SLABBERS ORG XMIT: BS100

BASTIAAN SLABBERS, EPA-EFE

Legislative gridlock has historically been good for financial markets. In fact, in years with a Republican president and a Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-run House in place -- the new configuration after last night's vote -- the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has posted average gains of 10.8 percent, according to data from Strategas Research Partners.

"A split Congress means that gridlock is more likely, and that's been fine for markets in the past," says Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

In the past, after the uncertainty around the midterm elections has been eliminated after the vote, stocks have performed well, posting higher returns a year after every midterm election since World War II. The Dow also has posted average gains of 4 percent in the fourth quarter of midterm election years going back to 1896, data from LPL Research show.

A Democrat-controlled Congress would have been greeted less well by investors, as it would have increased concerns about the possible rollback of regulations and other Trump-driven policies, adds David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

"The outcome of the elections was not a tail risk event," says Joy, referring to a surprise outcome similar to the Brexit vote in 2016 that rocked markets. "The markets were afraid there would be a blue wave, which would have resulted in a government that was perceived as less business friendly."

The stock market also tends to rise once the uncertainty of the election is out of the way, allowing investors to return their focus to things like the outlook for the economy and corporate earnings, adds Joe Quinlan, chief market strategist at U.S. Trust.

"The unknown is behind us," says Quinlan. "There were no surprise so investors can refocus on business fundamentals, which are solid and supportive of rising equity prices."

Wall Street's focus now will shift to existing headwinds, such as U.S. and China trade tensions and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike plans, says Quinlan.

Political gridlock, Quinlan adds, could result in less fiscal stimulus from the federal government which means there is "less risk" of the U.S. economy overheating, which could lead to less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

More Money: Midterm election not seen rocking 401(k) plans, but surprise outcome could roil stocks

More Money: Duncan Hines recalls 2.4 million boxes of cake mix for potential salmonella risk

More Money: Status update: Facebook catches pop-up fever, opening first retail shop in 9 Macy's stores

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com