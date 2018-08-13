The Perseid meteor shower, a phenomenon producing up to 60 to 70 meteors per hour in the night's sky, peaked over the weekend.

The meteor shower was best viewed on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs annually, every summer and this year can be seen through Aug. 24. At best, a typical Perseid meteor shower produces 80 to a few hundred meteors per hour.

In ancient Greek star lore, Perseus is the son of the god Zeus and the mortal Danae, according to Earthsky. It is said the Perseid shower commemorates the time when Zeus visited Danae, the mother of Perseus, in a shower of gold.

Telescopes are not usually required to see meteor showers, as space rocks enter the Earth's atmosphere and hot air triggers glowing streaks visible to the naked eye.

Here are a few images photographers shared of the meteor shower:

Perseid meteors cross the sky over the statue of Alexander the Great at the Church of Deir Hajla near the West Bank city of Jericho, late Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

Satellites pass by in the sky during the Perseids meteor shower behind a camera near the village of Bogushevichi, about 60 miles from Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

Stayed up looking for shooting stars. I only saw a few but I'm never disappointed by the Milky Way #perseid #perseidmeteorshower #astrophotography https://t.co/jlz3RDsUf3 pic.twitter.com/EbOiHyGIgy — Wm Walker Co (@WmWalkerCo) August 11, 2018

