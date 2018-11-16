WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's naming of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general has already reached the Supreme Court.

Veteran Supreme Court litigator Thomas Goldstein filed a motion on an unrelated case late Friday that asks the justices to decide if Whitaker was legally installed as the successor to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was ousted last week.

His goal is the same as that of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh: getting a federal court to rule that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the legal heir to Sessions. That would protect the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

Frosh filed his challenge in federal district court in Maryland earlier this week, calling Whitaker's appointment "illegal and unconstitutional." Goldstein's effort is aimed at leapfrogging lower courts and getting the Supreme Court to decide.

The issue is important nationwide because all lawsuits against the Justice Department that name Sessions as the respondent must be automatically changed to name his successor. Currently, courts are automatically substituting Whitaker's name.

Whitaker’s appointment has drawn a wave of criticism from Democrats and some Republicans who contend he lacks authority to serve as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer because he has not been confirmed by the Senate.

In addition, Whitaker’s past public criticism of the Russia investigation has prompted Democrats to call for his recusal from overseeing the Mueller inquiry.

A 20-page Justice Department opinion issued earlier this week concluded that Whitaker’s standing as a senior department executive “unquestionably” authorized Trump to elevate the former Iowa federal prosecutor, even though he lacks Senate confirmation required of other Cabinet officials.

Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel based its findings on provisions of the Vacancies Reform Act, which allows for the appointment of a senior staffer who has been in office for at least 90 days. Prior to his appointment, Whitaker served as Sessions' chief of staff.

An existing line of succession within the department, known as the Attorney General Successions Act, provides for the deputy attorney general or another Senate-confirmed official to serve as acting attorney general in the event of a vacancy. But the Justice Department argued that the Vacancies Reform Act can supersede that provision.

The opinion went on to assert that Whitaker’s designation was in keeping with the Constitution, which requires the president to obtain Senate approval before appointing so-called “principal” officers.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com