Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a keynote speech at Mansfield College in Oxford University Oxford, Britain.

Neil Hall, EPA

Multiple suspicious packages were sent to prominent Democrats this week as well as CNN's offices in the Time Warner Building in New York City. Though law enforcement officials have not apprehended any suspects yet, the Secret Service, federal authorities and the New York Police Department all confirmed that these packages were potentially explosive devices. Here is what we know so far:

The Clintons

A suspicious package was addressed to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton late Tuesday night at her home in Westchester County, New York, according to a statement from the Secret Service. The packages were identified during "routine mail screenings" and were "appropriately handled" by authorities, the Secret Service said.

Neither Clinton nor former president Bill Clinton received the packages, "nor were they at risk of receiving them," according to the Secret Service, which has also launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Obamas

Early Wednesday morning, another package addressed to former president Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service agents at his home in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service has also launched an investigation into this incident and said the Obamas were not in any danger of coming into contact with the potentially explosive packages.

George Soros

On Monday, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford, New York, home that is co-owned by George Soros' private company, the Soros Fund Management LLC. Soros, a businessman and Democratic Party donor, was not at the home when the package was opened by an employee of the residence.

The case was turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Division, which issued a statement on Twitter on Monday, saying, "We are conducting an investigation at and around a resident in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time."

CNN

A suspicious package was also delivered to the Time Warner Building in New York on Wednesday morning, which houses many CNN offices and studios. CNN employees were directed to evacuate the building while Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow of CNN Newsroom were still on the air.

The moment when CNN's fire alarm went off while Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on the air. (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/6JUqzxFeRE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2018

Coverage was directed from the New York studios to its offices in Washington, D.C.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

NYPD originally responded to the threat in New York, where CNN's Jessica Schneider tweeted that officers were "treating (the) device as a real explosive." The package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to CNN. Brennan is an MSNBC contributor, but he does not work at CNN.

As of 11 a.m. ET, the NYPD closed off W. 58th St. outside the Time Warner Center. An officer was outside of the building with a bomb-sniffing dog checking trees and flower planters on the sidewalk.

