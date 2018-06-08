History has it that 125 years ago, Cripple Creek, Colo. gold mine and tavern owner Frank Wisner looked up at a nearby snowy peak in the Rockies and was inspired to toss a dollop of ice cream into a serving of root beer.

Today, on National Root Beer Float Day, root beer purveyors across the U.S. pay homage to Wisner's frosty concoction.

Perhaps the biggest name celebrating the day is A&W Restaurants, which will be serving free small root beer floats from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at many of its 630 locations across the U.S. As a part of the celebration, A&W will also be collecting donations for Disabled American Veterans.

Wienerschnitzel's, which has 333 restaurants in 11 states, is giving out free Mug Root Beer floats, too. To get your free drink, go to the hot dog chain's web site and print out the coupon, or have it ready for display on your phone.

If you are traveling, Marriott will be setting up root beer float stands at participating hotels across the U.S. and Canada and will be raising funds for their local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. As part of that initiative, The Ritz Carlton in Philadelphia will be giving out free root beer floats from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

In St. Louis, Fitz's restaurant is giving out free coupons for a free root beer float on your next visit.

Just north of New Orleans, take a tour at Abita Brewing Co. in Covington, Louisiana, and get a free root beer float at the end.

Some root beer history: Although colonists drank beverages made with sassafras roots, what we call today's root beer got its start just two decades earlier when Philadelphia pharmacist Charles Hires came up with a drink he called “root tea,” after tasting a similar beverage at a restaurant.

He changed the name and introduced Hires' Root Beer in 1876 at the U.S. Centennial Convention in Philadelphia, according to company history. Initially, Hires sold a powder that consumers could mix at home with water, sugar and yeast, but the company began selling the drink in bottles in 1893.

That's about the time that Frank Wisner, the owner of the Cripple Creek (Colo.) Cow Mountain Gold Mining Company and a local tavern, looked up at snow-capped Cow Mountain and thought about ice cream.

He created the "Black Cow" drink by putting some ice cream in root beer and began serving it, as actress and food expert Krista Lepore detailed on Twitter.

Should you be confused about the ingredients needed -- some add some condensed milk -- registered dietitian nutritionist Sandra Frank posted the basics on Twitter and the calorie count (only 50 with light ice cream).

Set 'em up!

