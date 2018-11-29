TAP Portugal uses 'proving flights' to show off new Airbus A330neo TAP Portugal's newest business-class cabin, seen aboard the carrier's first Airbus A330neo during a test flight before delivery on June 23, 2018 at Miami International Airport. TAP Portugal's first Airbus A330neo visits Miami International during a pre-delivery proving flight run by Airbus on June 23, 2018. Airbus officials work in a unique data-testing position built into TAP Portugal's first Airbus A330neo during a proving flight visit to Miami International on June 23, 2018. TAP Portugal's latest economy class cabin, seen aboard its first Airbus A330neo during an Airbus test flight before delivery on June 23, 2018, at Miami International Airport. TAP Air Portugal is again expanding its U.S. footprint, part of a broader resurgence that’s occurred at the company since JetBlue founder David Neeleman has taken a stake in the airline.

TAP’s latest push into the United States will take it to the nation’s capital, where the carrier will add nonstop Lisbon service from Washington Dulles. A schedule of five weekly flights will begin on June 16, operated by TAP on its brand-new A330-900neo widebody jets.

Neeleman, who can take credit for several major airline start-ups, was part of a group to take an ownership stake in TAP in 2015. Since then, the company has launched an overhaul of its product and brand, ordering new planes, updating seats and cabin interiors, and launching new routes.

He promised even more growth would come.

“With more than 70 new planes on the way, this is only just the beginning,” Neeleman said in a statement. “We have 10 gateways from Brazil to Portugal and believe we can support the same number from the U.S.”

Washington will become TAPs' fifth destination in the United States, joining Boston, Miami, New York JFK and Newark Liberty. TAP also flies to Toronto in Canada.

Neelemean also pointed to efforts by TAP to grow its hub in Lisbon.

“Our network beyond Lisbon is also growing,” he said. “We now serve 55 destinations in Europe and 17 in Africa and fully 50 percent of our American passengers are flying us to places beyond Portugal, many making use of our popular Portugal Stopover program.”

TAP is the first airline in the world to fly the A330-900neo, the newest variant of Airbus’ A330 widebody model.

The A330-900neos will sport TAP’s latest cabin overhaul.

The layout includes 298 seats in total, split between 34 in the airline's new business class and 264 in economy.

Regular business-class passengers can expect a fairly substantial upgrade from TAP's previous options. The airline chose a Recaro lie-flat seat, arranged in what's become the industry-standard 1-2-1 layout that guarantees direct-aisle access for each customer in the cabin. Other features include extra storage space, power and USB outlets, touch-button seat controls and a 16-inch swing-out inflight entertainment monitor.

The airline also chose Recaro for its economy cabin, which is split between standard coach and a 96-seat "Economy Xtra" section. Both seats are the same, with large seat-back monitors, headrests that adjust both on the sides and for the neck, and power outlets. Both are arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration, with 18-inch wide seats. The only difference between the two is pitch: 31 inches in coach, 34 inches in Xtra.

All cabins will feature Airbus' much AirSpace cabin improvements, which include larger overhead bins, new lighting options, and changes to the lavatories.

Contributing: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren

