The images of migrant mothers and their young children choking on tear gas at the U.S.-Mexico border become even more jarring with this realization: The use of this chemical weapon is not allowed in warfare.

Even more striking: The tactic is perfectly legal when employed on civilians.

The appropriateness of government officers using tear gas to turn back a group of migrants who rushed the border south of San Diego on Sunday has come under intense scrutiny, much like it did when those same methods were applied on protesters during the Ferguson riots of 2014.

But while there’s plenty of debate about the suitability – or even effectiveness – of relying on that kind of chemical agent, its legality is not in question.

The Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, signed by almost every country in the world, banned the use of tear gas on battlefields but allowed the practice for domestic law enforcement and crowd control.

A migrant wipes his face after U.S. border agents fired tear gas at a group of migrants who had pushed past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Nov. 25, 2018.

RAMON ESPINOSA, AP

So, Customs and Border Protection agents were on solid legal footing when they employed tear gas on the migrants who split off from a peaceful demonstration in Tijuana — even when it impacted women and children.

The strategy was largely successful in keeping the migrants at bay but drew strong rebukes from many Democratic leaders – including California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom – who were horrified at the sight of kids crying in agony and running away in terror.

“Tear gas is considered a riot control agent because the effects dissipate a short time after exposure,’’ said Kelsey Davenport, director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association. “But even though the effects of tear gas wear off, its symptoms are harsh and terrifying, including severe eye irritations and difficulty breathing.

“The United States may justify firing tear gas across the border as legal, but the decision to use an indiscriminate, psychologically terrifying toxic chemical was excessive and certainly immoral.’’

The odd juxtaposition of a weapon banned in combat being approved for use on civilians stems from a desire to clarify conditions at war and avoid escalation.

Richard Price, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia and author of the book “The Chemical Weapons Taboo,’’ said Iraq’s chemical warfare on Iran in the 1980s prompted the 1993 treaty, which banned the production, stockpiling and use of such weapons.

Tear gas, also known as CS gas, was included on the list largely to avoid confusion at war, but was granted an exception for law-enforcement purposes.

“It’s one of the really strange situations we have in attempts to restrain various weapons of violence, because you actually have tighter restrictions on the use of this particular method than you do in domestic policing,’’ Price said.

“The idea is that, if you’re only going to ban certain chemical weapons and not others, then clearly in the fog of war it becomes impossibly confusing. If you’re a soldier in the field and you see a gas shell exploding around you, you’re not going to sit around and go, ‘Is that mustard gas? Sarin? Tear gas?’’’

Department of Homeland Security officials defended the use of tear gas – which also causes nose and throat irritation, as well as coughing and a choking sensation – as the least harmful way for CBP agents to defend themselves as they were pelted with rocks and bottles from the other side of the fence.

They also said the approach would be used again, if required, and that those who wanted to avoid its effects steer clear of violent protests.

“We don’t target women and children,” said Rodney Scott, chief Border Patrol agent in the San Diego sector. “If women and children choose to insert themselves into a violent crowd that is attacking police officers with rocks and bottles, there are going to be unintended consequences.”

Those are especially noxious for children. Sven Jordt, an expert on chemical weapons at Duke University, said how somebody reacts to tear gas depends on its distance, concentration and the person’s health status. The impact could last as little as 10-20 minutes.

However, children are more vulnerable because of their size and the likelihood they don’t know to cover their mouths and close their eyes to minimize the harm.

“Tear gas is heavier than air, so the concentrations are higher lower to the ground,’’ Jordt said. “Children also have much smaller lungs, so if they inhale it, they are exposed to higher levels. And, obviously, they cannot understand what’s happening to them, this pain developing, so they also develop much more anxiety and fear response.’’

Jordt said there have been no conclusive studies looking at the long-term effects of tear gas on minors, but he’s concerned its use might be increasing with new methods of delivery. In March, Israeli drones dropped tear gas on Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

He also questions its effectiveness, pointing out cases in Egypt, Turkey and Europe when protesters were emboldened – and even incited to commit acts of terrorism – when hit by the chemical agent.

“It’s a slippery slope,’’ Jordt said. “It may be effective against some populations immediately, but the long-term effect on people’s behavior to refrain from acting against the law or the government is really unclear.’’

Caravan migrants make Tijuana pitstop for legal help into U.S. A Central American migrant group and supporters of the migrant caravan from both sides of the border have converged at the fence between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego on April 29, 2018. These migrants will decide whether to present themselves to U.S Border officers at the San Ysidro port of entry and apply for asylum. Marely Ramirez, a Mexican immigrant and U.S. citizen leads the "March Without Borders" rally holding a Honduran flag in San Ysidro, Calif. on April 29, 2018. The rally was to support the migrant caravan which had arrived in Tijuana earlier in the week. A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, stands next to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico on April 29, 2018. On the other side of the fence, a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, near the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean. Immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. The U.S. Border Patrol is seen at International Friendship Park as the "March Without Borders" rally takes place in support of the migrant caravan which had arrived in Tijuana earlier in the week. A Central American migrant group and supporters of the migrant caravan from both sides of the border have converged at the fence between Tijuana and San Diego near Friendship Park in Tijuana, Mexico on April 29, 2018. Immigrant rights activists marched toward International Friendship Park as part of the "March Without Borders" rally in support of the migrant caravan which had arrived in Tijuana earlier in the week in San Ysidro, Calif. on April 29, 2018. A Central American migrant group and supporters of the migrant caravan from both sides of the border climb the fence between Tijuana and San Diego near Friendship Park in Tijuana. These migrants will decide whether to present themselves to U.S Border officers at the San Ysidro port of entry and apply for asylum. About 300 migrants from Central America that traveled in a caravan through Mexico arrived in Tijuana, on April 27, 2018. They will decide whether to present themselves to U.S. Border officers at the San Ysidro port of entry and apply for asylum. Central American migrant groups that traveled by caravan met with American lawyers who were providing pro bono legal consultations in Tijuana, on April 28, 2018. About 300 migrants eat food donated by local charity in Tijuana, on April 28, 2018. Kenia Elizabeth Avila Garcia, 35, from Honduras, arrived in Tijuana after traveling for a month In a caravan with her three boys, ages 10, 9, and 4. She had just met with an American lawyer providing pro bono legal consultations to migrants from Central America who traveled in a caravan through Mexico to the U.S. border. The lawyer had just given her a sobering warning. By applying for asylum, there is a chance U.S. immigration authorities could separate you from your children, the lawyer told Avila Garcia. "I didn't come all this way to be separated from my children," the 35-year-old mother from Honduras said, as the late afternoon sunlight accentuated the deep lines on her travel-weary face. The warnings are based on mounting evidence that U.S. immigration authorities under the Trump administration have been separating Central American parents from their children after they arrived at the U.S. border seeking refuge and were taken into custody, possibly to punish them or to deter others coming. Migrants wait near The El Chaparral port of entry border crossing on April 28, 2018. Central American migrants children waits near The El Chaparral port of entry border crossing on April 28, 2018. About 300 migrants from Central America that traveled in a caravan through Mexico arrived in Tijuana, on April 27, 2018. They will decide whether to present themselves to U.S. Border officers at the San Ysidro port of entry and apply for asylum. Migrants stop in Tijuana, Mexico before moving on perhaps to the United States. Maria Delma Arias with her son Jonathan Fabricio Lopez, 8, from Honduras along with about 300 migrants from Central America arrived in Tijuana, Friday. Numerous tents shelter the migrants. Central American migrants hang out in Tijuana after traveling through Mexico. They will have to decide whether to present themselves to U.S. border for asylum. Central American migrants travelling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan wait outside the Padre Chava's kitchen soup for breakfast and legal counseling, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 27, 2018. Migrants walk to the place where they will be meeting with lawyers, seeking to enter the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday. Migrants seek meetings with immigration lawyers to enter the United States from Tijuana, Mexico,. A migrant child from Honduras looks across the US-Mexico Border from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday. Close to 200 migrants from Central America, mostly from Honduras, arrived in Tijuana seeking to enter the United States. ( US lawyer Nicole Ramos arrives at the Padre Chava's kitchen soup shelter to give legal counseling to Central American migrants travelling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" caravan, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico. A US volunteer lawyer informs migrants on what to expect when requesting asylum in the US, at an office in Tijuana, Mexico. Migrants get advised by volunteer US lawyers on what to expect when requesting asylum in the US. Close to 200 migrants from Central America, mostly from Honduras, arrived in Tijuana seeking to enter the United States. A volunteer lawyer advises migrants asylum in the U.S. Central American migrants travelling in the "Migrant Via Crucis" pick clothes at the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, Friday. The US has threatened to arrest around 100 Central American migrants if they try to sneak in from the US-Mexico border where they have gathered, prompting President Donald Trump to order troop reinforcements on the frontier. Central American migrants arrive at the Padre Chava's kitchen soup for breakfast and legal counseling. A Central American migrant washes his hands at the Padre Chava's kitchen soup where they were given breakfast before receiving legal counseling, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico. Immigrants have breakfast at the Padre Chava's kitchen soup before receiving legal counseling for asylum.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, USA TODAY.

