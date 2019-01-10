Editor's note: The above video shows the six things you didn't know you needed in the event of a natural disaster.

HOUSTON — The United States Geological Survey's online monitor shows four earthquakes struck parts of Texas in the overnight hours Oct. 1.

The first, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, was reported Monday before 5 p.m. about 12 miles north of Snyder, Texas.

The second was a 3.8 reported after 2 a.m. about 12 miles north-northeast of Snyder.

The third quake was a 3.2 reported about five miles north-northeast of Alvarado, Texas.

And the most recent one as of this publication was a 2.5 reported about 13 miles north of Snyder, Texas in the early morning hours Tuesday.

At this time there are no reports of major damage or injuries.

Online: Visit the USGS interactive earthquake locator

