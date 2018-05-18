Just 28 days ago, students at Santa Fe High School walked out of class along with teens across the country to demand an end to the bloodshed that has rippled through U.S. schools.

The Texas students distributed fact sheets on gun violence, they wore orange ribbons, they read a poem from a survivor of the Valentine's Day massacre at a Parkland, Fla., high school.

Santa Fe High School senior Logan Roberds talks to reporters outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP

They observed 17 minutes of silence on National Walkout Day, the 19th anniversary of a shooting at Columbine, a massacre in 1999 that triggered one of the first national debates over gun-control laws and school security.

On Friday, those same students — young people who have never known a world without active shooter drills in their classrooms — became the latest victims when bullets rained down again.

Police say nine students and one adult were killed when a gunman opened fire at the school. Explosives were found on the school campus and off the grounds.

This time it was the Santa Fe students whose frantic parents raced to the scene, this time it was the Santa Fe students whose anguished voices described the horror and panic that erupted at the start of the school day.

“One minute we’re sitting there doing math problems and then we’re being told to run for our lives," Lauren Little told KHOU.

"There were people crying and screaming everywhere. There were parents crying because they didn’t know where their kids were,” said Lauren, who told the station the students took cover behind a car wash across the highway.

Zach Lawford told the station he was in first period when shots rang out. "We clearly heard the first shot and probably 20 more shots,” Zach said.

More: 10 dead after gunman opens fire at Texas high school; suspect in custody, explosives found

More: Parkland students said, 'We will be the last mass shooting.' Now, they grieve with Texas

More: Texas high school shooting: 10 dead, explosives found, more on what we know now

When fire alarms pierced the air Friday morning, students scrambled quickly outside, Dakota Shrader, a 10th-grader, told KHOU, many not realizing it was not a drill.

"Next thing you know, everybody looks and you hear 'boom, boom, boom,' and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest so I can hide and I called my mom," she said.

Parkland students — whose vow to be the "last mass school shooting" ignited a national movement led by young people to change gun laws — immediately reached out to their Santa Fe counterparts, vowing to stand with those whose lives are now shattered.

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

“My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all-too-familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin said in a tweet.

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04 In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com