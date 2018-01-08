Long before Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were married, she went out with an actor of "That '70s Show" fame: Topher Grace.

The actor confirmed he dated President Trump's oldest daughter in an interview with the Daily Beast Tuesday.

“Uh … I did,” he said. “Certainly it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates."

The two became an item in 2006 after being spotted together at Ivanka’s 25th birthday party in Las Vegas, according to People.

So did Grace ever meet the then-businessman, now-president himself? Nope.

He told the news site that he “never met her father.”

But his opinion on Trump's role as president isn't too positive.

“It’s a daily deluge,” he told the Beast. “I can’t even think what the scandal was five weeks ago.”

