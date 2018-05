The most popular U.S. beach destinations on Pinterest Nokomis Beach, Fla. 01 / 20 Nokomis Beach, Fla. 01 / 20

Pinterest is perhaps best known for its active communities around interior design and fashion, but travel has become one of its most popular categories. This makes it the popular social site a great guide for what the travelers are interested in at any given time.

USA TODAY asked Pinterest to identify hot beach destinations based on where users are posting photos from. The list reveals some perennially popular spots, but also many hidden gems across the USA. See Pinterest's top trending beaches in the slideshow above, and dive deeper on your favorite destinations with the links below.

Nokomis Beach, Fla.

Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Kiawah Island, S.C.

Driftwood Beach, Ga.

Orange Beach, Ala.

Hidden Beach, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Papakolea Beach, Big Island, Hawaii

Crystal Beach, Texas

Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, Calif.

Ruby Beach, Wash.

Siesta Beach, Fla.

Imperial Beach Pier, San Diego

Nauset Beach, Cape Cod, Mass.

Secret Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

Hanauma Bay, Honolulu

Coronado Beach, San Diego

Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Meyers Beach, Wis.

Cannon Beach, Ore.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50 TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa) 01 / 50

