The most popular U.S. beach destinations on Pinterest
Pinterest is perhaps best known for its active communities around interior design and fashion, but travel has become one of its most popular categories. This makes it the popular social site a great guide for what the travelers are interested in at any given time.
USA TODAY asked Pinterest to identify hot beach destinations based on where users are posting photos from. The list reveals some perennially popular spots, but also many hidden gems across the USA. See Pinterest's top trending beaches in the slideshow above, and dive deeper on your favorite destinations with the links below.
Hidden Beach, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Papakolea Beach, Big Island, Hawaii
Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, Calif.
Imperial Beach Pier, San Diego
Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii