The best grills of 2018

Weber/Blackstone

Grilling outdoors (or indoors) is one of the great summer pastimes in this world. There are so many different meats, veggies, fish and so many other foods that can be tossed on a grill and so many different kinds of grills to toss them on.

To help you purchase the best grill for the barbecues that await you, we put together a list of the best grills on the market right now. From charcoal to gas to portable to electric, these are some of the best grills we've ever tested at Reviewed, along with some of the best-selling grills on Amazon that people love.

1. The best gas grill we tested: Napoleon Rogue 425 in Stainless

Napoleon grill

Libby Schiau/Reviewed

The Napoleon Rogue 425 is our favorite gas grill, and serious outdoor chefs tend to agree. In our tests, we found that its four burners heated evenly at both high and low temperatures all across its 425-square-inch main grilling surface.

The 425 also offers a quick-to-boil infrared side burner and a surprisingly accurate built-in thermometer, and took only 90 minutes to put together. Features include sear plates to prevent flareups and folding stainless steel side shelves for easy storage. But the coolest trick by far is an optional tray that converts the grill into a charcoal pit.

The Napoleon brand has been building grills in Ontario, Canada since 1976, and has developed a reputation for quality and reliability that rivals better-known brands like Weber. It might be a little hard to track down, but the Rogue 425 can be found at select online retailers and at independent outdoor shops.

Get the Napoleon Rogue on AJ Madison for $899

Click here to see the full roundup of the best gas grills we tested.

2. A less expensive best-selling gas grill on Amazon: Blackstone 36 inch Outdoor Flat Top Grill/Griddle

Blackstone grill

Blackstone

A griddle as the best-selling gas grill on Amazon? Yep. The Blackstone is easy to transport, cooks everything a grill can cook and more, has independently controlled heating zones and is built to last.

If you can't splurge on our top gas grill pick, this Blackstone is a couple hundred dollars cheaper. With almost 2,000 4.5 star reviews on Amazon, people love it.

Get the Blackstone Outdoor Flat Top Grill/Griddle on Amazon for $247

3. The best charcoal grill we tested: Weber Original Premium 22-inch Kettle Grill

Weber Premium grill

Jackson Ruckar/Reviewed

There’s a reason so many people use the word “iconic” to describe Weber kettle grills. The Weber 22” Original Kettle grill has been in production since 1951, and more than 60 years later we think it still offers the best combination of price, convenience, and performance.

It's about as simple as they come, constructed from two curved sheets of steel, but the iconic kettle shape isn't just for looks: The lack of weld points also prevents unwanted heat loss.

The 22-inch Weber has a large 363-square-inch grilling surface, and the classic domed lid is large enough to accommodate large items. The Premium model adds a deluxe ash catcher and thermometer, which the $99 Original lacks. Quick to set up, quick to heat up, and impossible to break, this Weber is also covered by the company’s limited 10-year warranty.

Get the Weber Original Premium 22-inch Kettle Grill on Amazon for $149

Click here to see the full roundup of the best charcoal grills we tested.

4. Amazon's most popular charcoal grill: Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

Weber grill

Weber

This is the original version of the one listed above, minus the ash catcher and the thermometer. Take those into consideration when buying, but overall, the grill is still a solid product for a solid price.

Get the Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill on Amazon for $99

5. The best portable gas grill we tested: Cuisinart Petit Gourmet

Cuisinart grill

Cuisinart

We tested a bunch of portable grills, and our favorite gas model is the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet. It weighs just under 20 pounds, which makes it perfect for camping, picnics, and tailgating. This grill was a best-seller on Amazon as well.

We’re fans of the VersaStand foldable legs and easy-to-carry handle. Set it up, and it’ll have no problem with basic barbecue or more delicate recipes

Like all portable grills, it has issues reaching extremely high temperatures, and a one-pound propane canister won’t get you through multiple barbecues. The actual cooking area is only 145 square inches, which is smaller than you might think. It should go without saying, but don't expect to be able to grill enough food for a big family in one go.

Get the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet grill on Amazon for $121.89

6. The best portable charcoal grill we tested: Weber Smokey Joe Premium

Weber Smoky Joe grill

Jackson Ruckar/Reviewed

Even when it’s downsized enough for trips to the beach or a campsite, Weber’s kettle grill is still a winner. It's even one of the best-sellers on Amazon, as well.

The Weber Smokey Joe takes everything we loved about the 22" Original and crams it into a package small enough to bring anywhere. A handle wraps around the entire grill for easy storage and carrying, and our tests showed that the smaller kettle design is still ideal for quick preheats and even cooking.

Another perk: Despite its small size, Weber still backs it up with a full 10-year warranty. Just because a grill is small doesn’t mean it should be disposable, right?

Get the Weber Smokey Joe Premium portable grill on Amazon for $39.99

Click here to see the full roundup of the best portable grills we tested.

7. The best electric grill we tested: George Foreman GGR50B Indoor/Outdoor Grill

George Foreman grill

George Foreman Grills

By now, George Foreman is more famous for his eponymous line of indoor grills than his boxing record. Not content with conquering countertops, Foreman also makes an indoor/outdoor model that’s perfect for a patio or small balcony.

It’s not as robust as other electric models, and it doesn’t heat up as quickly—but as one of the best-selling electric grills on Amazon for $85, this easy-to-store grill with an included stand is perfect if you can’t cook with gas or charcoal where you live. You can even bring it inside in the wintertime for grilled flavor no matter what the weather is like outside.

Get the George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Grill on Amazon for $79.99

8. The 'Cadillac' of charcoal grills: The Big Green Egg

The increasingly popular Kamado-style grill originated in Japan and offers a degree of versatility not found in your average barbecue. In addition to grilling, Kamados can be used to smoke, roast, and bake food—just like a regular oven.

The Kamado-style Big Green Egg was easily the top-performing charcoal grill in our tests. However, that high performance comes at a sky-high cost. The large model sells for $849, which puts this particular product out of the reach of most casual pitmasters. However, considering the overall quality of the product and its promised longevity, the price may be a good value in the long run.

Unlike most grills on this list, the Big Green Egg is coated in a ceramic material. That means it offers excellent temperature regulation and superior fuel efficiency.

In order maintain its pricing structure, Big Green Egg carefully controls its retail channels, so don’t expect to find this grill online. You can find a list of retail partners at the company's site.

