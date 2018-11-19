— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday is arguably one of the best time to get the TVs, electronics, and tech that you've been eyeing all year—and Best Buy is one of the best places to get them. We've been eyeing the best Black Friday deals thus far and Best Buy has some great deals out already. Although there will be even more deals to look forward to on Black Friday, you might as well check these out if you want to beat the crazy lines.
The best Black Friday 2018 deals on Best Buy right now
- Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Spider-Man bundle—$199.99 (save $100): You’re looking at a PlayStation 4 with 1TB of storage, a wireless DualShock 4 controller, and a physical copy of the new Spider-Man video game. This deal is available online and as an in-store offer starting Sunday, November 18 until supplies last.
- TCL 65-in. Roku 4K Smart TV (2018 6 Series)—$899.99 (Save $70): This is the Best Buy exclusive version of one of our favorite TVs this year, offering awesome picture quality, the Roku smart platform, and pristine HDR in a 65-inch package. The non-Best Buy version goes for $999 regularly, so you're basically saving $100 off the competition here.
- Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle—$429.99 (Save $70): The more powerful Xbox One X is at a great price right now, and it offers a full 4K gaming experience and can play 4K Blu-rays. This bundle comes with a special edition Gold Rush console, downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield 1 Revolution, one month of EA Access, and a matching wireless controller.
- Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods—$129 at Best Buy (Save $30): Apple’s Airpods rarely see much of a discount from their retail price of $159, but the super popular wireless headphones will be on sale a few places for Black Friday. If you don’t mind going refurb, they’re available even cheaper now from Best Buy.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$999.99 (Save $600): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there.
- KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer—$229.99 (Save $270): KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers we've ever tested and the Professional Series is not different. It hold 6 quarts, has an easy slide-in for the bowl, and it's the best stand mixer for kneading bread.
Here are some more Best Buy deals worth checking out, though not nearly as good as the ones above. Most of these are also live now, but some won't be available until Black Friday:
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR: Fire TV Edition—$129.99 (Save $200, in-store only)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR—$599.99 (Save $200)
- Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR—$277.99 (Save $102)
- Dyson V8 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum—$299.99 (Save $150)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera—$49.99 (Save $20)
- Apple iPad 128 GB with Wi-Fi—$329.99 at Best Buy (Save $100)
- Apple HomePod at Best Buy — $249.99 (Save $100)
- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR—Save up to $150 with activation
- iPhone X—Save up to $200 with activation
- Facebook Portal with Alexa—$149.99 (Save $50)
- Save $200 on MacBook Air
