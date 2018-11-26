— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Although we may think of Amazon as the go-to place for online shopping, plenty of our favorite big box retailers are having incredible Cyber Monday sales. Here at Reviewed, we've been testing products all year round and know exactly how to find a good deal on a great product. These are the best Cyber Monday deals at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Jet, and eBay right now. I mean, what's better than not leaving your couch to shop?
Target deals
- BOGO Toys—Buy one get one 50% off: This sale includes major toy brands like Baby Alive, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, and more. And you can save up to 50% on loads of other toys at Target too.
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 Save $300)
- Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018.
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch—$199.95 at Target (Save $70): We haven't gotten to test this one yet, but if you've been wanting a Fitbit-centric smartwatch, we love this sale price.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. The camera alone is $50 at Amazon, so just be aware that you're paying a little extra for that gift card than you might think.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 (Save $50)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 (Save $25): Sold out in coral, but you can still get this smart speaker in chalk and charcoal.
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 (Save $70)
- Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40% with the code "TURKEY": If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Also take an extra 15% off rugs, but these sales are online only.
- KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 (Save $60)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 (Save $50.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller—$59.99 (Save $10)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$94.94 (Save $180.04): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is at its lowest price ever.
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 (Save $25)
- Target—Take and extra 15% off top deals and more. No coupon code required!
Best Buy deals
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones—$189.99 (Save $160): Also $239.95 on Jet.
- Dell 2-in-1 15-inch 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen Laptop—$899.99 (Save $500)
- DJI Drones—Save up to $100 on select models
- Echo Show (1st-gen.)—$99.99 (Save $130)
- Epson WorkForce WF-3640 Wireless All-In-One Printer—$79.99 (Save $120)
- GoPro Karma Quadcopter with HERO6—$699.99 (Save $300): This includes a free propeller 2-pack and battery ($120 value)
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- HP x2 Chromebook (8GB RAM + 64GB eMMC flash storage)—$449 (Save $200)
- JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker—$149.99 (Save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD with Keyboard—$599 (Save $360)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle—$179.99 (Save $120): This includes Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. ($49.99 value)
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Sonos—Save $25-$200 on select speakers
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Google Home Mini—$49.99 (Save $65)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
Walmart deals
- Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Razor—$169.94 (Save $120)
- Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill—$114 (Save $85)
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer—$59.88 (Save $40)
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 (Save $138)
- Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor—$85 (Save $85) Get this Ninja blender for half off at Walmart, including a 72oz blending pitcher, 8-cup blending bowl that can make dough, and two to-go cups with lids.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Tablet and $25 Google Play credit—$129 (Save $60)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Battlefield V—$229 (Save $70): Battlefield V has a complex, captivating story and super fun online MMO games too. It's a must if you like FPSs.
Jet deals
- Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB WiFi Only—$249 (Save $80): This deal has come and gone across all sorts of retailers, but Jet has it now.
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones—$49 (Save $50)
- Faberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven—$59 (Save $90)
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack—$50 (Save $50): Two for the price of one! They'd make great stocking stuffers.
- Play-Doh 60th Anniversary Celebration 60 Count—$17.97 (Save $12.02)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver—$199.99 (Save $130)
- KitchenAid Hand Mixer 5 Speed Ice—$29.99 (Save $20)
eBay deals
- Apple iPhone XR 128GB—$769 on (Save $30)
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB—$959 (Save $40)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB—$1,199 (Save $50)
- DEWALT 20V 4 Tool Combo Kit—$239.99 (Save $160): This toolkit typically costs over $300. You can also get it for $248.07 on Amazon.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 (Save $90): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 (Save $180): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $132 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 (Save $15): This is our favorite cordless vacuums ever in a refurbished model. Also available brand new at Jet for 189.99.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
