If you didn't buy a new TV on Black Friday, fear not—Cyber Monday is chock-full of savings too. We've been tracking Cyber Monday TV deals all weekend. Below you'll find a list of our current favorites.
- Anker Nebula Mars Lite—$239.99 on Amazon with the code "BFNEBULA" (Save $60): Anker's tiny portable projectors seem like a novelty, but they're actually amazing. You can literally watch TV anywhere. This one has a lower-quality picture than its bigger brother, but it costs more than half as much with this Black Friday coupon.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $10.04): This was originally on sale for $50, and we think it may drop again by Cyber Monday, so add it to your cart and wait. It's worth it for the best streaming device.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Samsung Q9FN 75-In. QLED Smart 4K TV—$3,499.99 at Massdrop (Save $2,500): If you want to most advanced TV on the block, QLED is the way to go and the Samsung Q9 series is the best of the best. It's got a huge price tag, but for a 75-inch screen at nearly half off, it may be worth it.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
