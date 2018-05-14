The brands and hotels rooms of IHG, by the numbers Candlewood Suites is InterContinental Group's extended day brand. 01 / 24 Candlewood Suites is InterContinental Group's extended day brand. 01 / 24

InterContinental Hotels Group, based in the United Kingdom with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, became a standalone company in 2003. But it has a much longer history than that.

The company started when William Bass opened a brewery in Burton-on-Trent in the U.K. in 1777.

The first InterContinental hotel opened in Belem, Brazil in 1949. Bass PLC bought the InterContinental Hotels and Resorts brand in 1998.

Businessman Kemmons Wilson opened the first Holiday Inn in Memphis in 1952. Bass purchased the international part of the business in 1988 and the North American division in 1990.

Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts debuted in 1983 for business travelers.

That same year, the company launched Priority Club, a loyalty program. It became IHG Rewards Club in 2013.

Bass then started the limited service brand Holiday Inn Express in 1991.

In 1995, the extended-stay hotel brand Candlewood Suites was introduced. Bass then launched the upscale extended-stay brand Staybridge Suites in 1997.

IHG then acquired Candlewood Suites in 2003.

Bass PLC was renamed Six The Continents PLC in 2001. The following year, Six Continents PLC separated its hotels and soft drinks businesses. The spinoff company, InterContinental Hotels Group, launched in 2003.

Other brands followed: Hotel Indigo, wellness-focused EVEN Hotels, and HULAUXE Hotels and Resorts, an international brand focused on Chinese travelers.

In 2008, IHG entered the timeshare market with the launch of Holiday Inn Club Vacations.

In 2015, IHG acquired the boutique brand Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants.

IHG’s newest brand is avid hotels, targeting a midscale audience. It will debut soon.

Here’s a look at their numbers as of Dec. 31:

Headquarters: Denham, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

CEO: Keith Barr

Locations: Almost 100 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Number of hotels: 5,348 hotels open globally

Number of rooms: 798,075 rooms open globally

Frequent guest program name: IHG Rewards Club

Number of brands: 13

Number of open properties per brand:

InterContinental Hotels and Resorts: 194

Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants: 66

Hotel Indigo: 85

EVEN Hotels: 8

HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts: 7

Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts: 414

Holiday Inn: 1,169

Holiday Inn Express: 2,600

Holiday Inn Club Vacations: 26

Holiday Inn Resort: 47

avid hotels: 0

Staybridge Suites: 255

Candlewood Suites: 376

