Is it scratching an itch? Does it represent bad Botox? Perhaps it's your reaction to an awful pickup line.

A new emoji with an uneven face and rosy cheeks is driving the internet wild. One eye is open, one eyebrow is slightly furrowed, and the mouth is doing something pretty inexplicable.

According to the Emojipdia, the go-to blog about emoji, this Woozy Face digital expression represents the state of being tired and emotional (aka drunk), but people on the internet seem to think it represents a wide range of other occurrences:

When you have a crush:

This the face you make in 3rd grade when your crush blesses your sneeze. https://t.co/OshsqOOb5q — Cool Shirt Guy 👕 (@5ILASTHEGEMINI) October 31, 2018

When you have an upset stomach:

When you sneak in a burp:

When you burp and try and push your breath out the side of ya mouth https://t.co/h7bqPcJYpj — Ethan Cooper (@ECoop59) November 1, 2018

When you take a photo at the DMV:

This how every one be when they get their picture taken at the DMV https://t.co/xb45Zsm6bj — Bodega Hive 🎨 (@breezeSZN) October 31, 2018

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson weighed in:

I can lend some insight to the interweb about this new emoji. It means two things/

a) “I’m f*cking awesome”

b) “Excuse me, but I have gas” https://t.co/ygdGf5NOH0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 1, 2018

So where did it come from?

Apple introduced a range of new emoji as part of its iOS 12.1 update on Wednesday.

Along with the creepy-guy-at-the-bar emoji, the electronics giant included new animals, foods, characters with curly hair and bald people in its latest release.

The emoji were first previewed on World Emoji Dayk in July.

"Emoji are used by people all over the world to communicate," Apple said in a statement. "iOS 12.1 brings even more characters to the keyboard that better represent global users, including new emoji for moon cake, red gift envelope and nazar amulet."

Other reaction emoji include a frozen face, a begging face and one surrounded by hearts.

Aside from the 70 additional emoji, Apple introduced Dual SIM for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR along with Group FaceTime.

Per usual, the update also includes various other bug fixes and improvements.

