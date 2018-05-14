Today's best deals are perfect for summer cooking.

As we say farewell to another weekend and start yet another work week, it's always nice to ease back into your work mindset. If you're reading this now, that means you like to do a bit of online window shopping and maybe score a good deal on a great product. I don't blame you. Buying something you've had your eye on, like an Instant Pot or a robot vacuum, and getting it for a discount can be a great way to start your week on a happy note. There are also some fantastic sales on grilling equipment, smart scales, and rechargeable flashlights that can be useful too.

1. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for the same price as the 7-in-1

Instant Pot has turned pressure cooking into the trendiest way to prepare home-cooked meals of the last five years, and right now you can get the Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 for the same price as the perennial favorite 7-in-1 Instant Pot.

You typically have to pay an extra $20 to get the additional preset cooking modes (cake, eggs, and sterilize) that come in the DUO Plus, but today you can pay the exact same price for both models. So why not get the one with more bells and whistles?

Get the Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $20)

2. A whole bunch of Cuisinart grilling equipment on sale

Memorial Day is only two weeks away, and if you want to kick off summer with a backyard barbecue but you don't have a grill or a smoker, today's your lucky day. There's a big old sale on all sorts of Cuisinart grilling and smoking equipment, including our favorite portable gas grill.

The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet ($65.24) is 32% off its usual $96.52 and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's especially perfect if you like to grill out in nature or you do a lot of tailgating. You'll also find discounts on smokers, grill sets, and larger, less portable tabletop grills that use gas and charcoal.

Check out the Cuisinart Deals of the Day

3. A smart scale to keep you on track

A scale is a great way to check in with your body and keep track of your progress whether you weigh in daily, weekly, or just every so often. A smart scale takes that a step further by storing your data so you can view trends over time, and this one from Eufy is a great choice, especially at its current sale price. It also tracks more than just weight, so you can track things like BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass, and you can sync your data with Google Fit and Apple Health.

Get the Eufy BodySense for $34.99 (Save $11)

4. A smart robot vacuum for under $180

A robot vacuum can do one of the most annoying chores for you, and the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is even more self-sufficient because you can start it from anywhere with an app on your phone. Or you can mumble to Alexa, and she'll tell the Deebot to clean your house while you sleep in. The best part? It's not even $200 right now. Some of the higher end robot vacuums from the likes of LG and iRobot can cost well over $600, but this affordable alternative can get the job done.

We tested its predecessor, the N79, which doesn't connect to Alexa, and found it did a good job, but took longer than average to finish its cleaning cycle and struggled with high-pile carpet. The updated model can be controlled from any Echo smart speaker, has improved suction (which was already good), and

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 (Save $70) with the code "U43X35IY"

5. A rechargeable flashlight for its lowest price

You never know when you'll need a flashlight, but I can guarantee you will need one at some point. Your phone's flashlight might do in a pinch, but it's really not that bright. This flashlight from Anker has a 900-lumen output that can stretch as far as two football fields. It's also IP65 waterproof so you can use it in a downpour (but don't drop it in the pool). Right now, it's 16% off, the lowest and only sale price we've ever seen for this handy little tool.

Get the Anker LC90 Super Bright Tactical Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.99 (Save $5)

