Nothing starts my week off right like finding a bunch of amazing deals of products we love. Today is one of those lucky days. Not only are three award-winning products we've tested ourselves at great low prices, but two of my personal favorite things are also massively discounted, making one impressive list of deals. I'm particularly excited about the portable projector, which is a one-day deal we probably won't see again for a while. But the other sales are worth checking out too, whether you're in the market for a new curling iron or you're sick of your stinky $10 crash can.

1. Under $250: A projector the size of a soda can

The perfect way to watch TV anywhere.

If you like watching TV in bed, but don't want to actually keep a TV in your bedroom, this projector is the perfect solution. First of all, it's entirely self-contained, so you don't need to connect it to a computer or a tablet to access all the classic streaming services. But you can cast your Android screen to the projector (sorry, Apple folks, but there's no Airplay features on this one). Right now, the Capsule is down $100 to its lowest price ever for one day only.

I am low-key obsessed with the Nebula Capsule. I've been testing it for the last month or so and I wish I never had to give it back. The picture quality, for something the size of a soda can, is perfectly fine (though if you want an HD experience, a projector probably isn't going to satisfy you). And it comes with a small, simple remote as well as an app that works on both Android and Apple devices for easier control.

Get the Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector for $248 (Save $101)

2. Under $30: The best wireless charging pad

Keeping your phone charged has never been so elegant.

If your phone is capable of wireless charging, but you don't yet have a wireless charging pad, what are you waiting for? Samsung makes the best wireless charger we've tested, and right now it's 30% off its regular price, marking the biggest price drop yet. With the right cable and adapter, this Qi charger can fast-charge your device. And it's got a fan built-in to prevent overheating.

Get the Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $28.96 (Save $10)

3. Under $150: Our favorite portable printer

Don't lose your memories to the deep recesses of your phone storage.

OK, so $7 isn't a huge discount, but it is the second lowest price we've ever seen for the best portable printer we've ever tested, which rarely goes on sale. What we loved most were the speed and portability. And the image quality was great as well, though there are printers that deliver marginally better photos. But because you can plug your phone directly into the printer, it's a much more efficient process than trying to wirelessly connect your phone and printer.

Get the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer for $142.49 (Save $7.50)

4. Under $100: The best curing iron

This curling iron winds your hair for you!

When I saw that this was on sale, my eyes nearly popped out of my head. The typically $120 curling iron is down under $100 for the first time! We recently tested all the most popular curling irons and wands, and the Beachwaver bested them all.

Our beauty expert called it a "non-hyperbolic game changer" because this tool can cut your styling time in half. How? By automating the process of wrapping your hair around the rod so you don't have to. And if you're uncoordinated or clumsy or just unlucky, that means way less risk of accidentally burning yourself.

Get the Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron for $99 (Save $30)

5. Under $100: A trash can worth splurging on

You won't regret this investment.

Spending $80 on a trash can might seem kind of nuts, but it is so worth it to have a can that looks nice and has some actually useful features. I had this trash can in my kitchen for nearly two years (recently upgraded to the voice- and motion-activated version) and I loved it. Right now, you can get the same one for $20 less than usual, matching the lowest price we've seen in over a year.

Simplehuman may be known for their design, but what I really loved with the interior features. It's got this lock on the lid that keeps it open when you're changing the bag or scraping a lot of leftovers. And when you are changing the bag, there's this built-in step so the liner sits taller than the can, which is super convenient.

Get the simplehuman 10-gallon Stainless Steel Kitchen Step Trash Can for $79.99 (Save $20)

