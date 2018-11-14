These deals are perfect for home or on-the-go.

Reviewed / Anker

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Alright people, Black Friday is right around the corner. If you're already itching to start shopping for deals, you're in luck. We've been searching tons of early Black Friday deals you can get right now from Amazon, eBay, and so many other retailers. There's a lot of wonderful deals on TVs, tech, kitchen products, and more, which can honestly be a bit overwhelming. To narrow things down, we found the best deals on Amazon that we'll think you'll love.

1. Work gloves for fall chores

Get down to business with your holiday chores.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

When your raking leaves this fall or shoveling snow in the winter, you're going to want a pair of sturdy work gloves to prevent blistering and to make these chores a little easer. These ones from Carhartt are the best work gloves we've ever tested and will definitely help you out with these outdoor jobs. We loved these work gloves because they're extremely durable (we even tried cutting them with a knife!) and they're super flexible, so you can actually pick things up without feeling awkward while using them. Right now, you can get them for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Carhartt Men's Grain Leather Work Glove for $15.75 (Save $5.24)

2. One of the best TVs under $500

Get your favorite streaming apps in your living room.

Roku

Black Friday is possibly the best time to get a TV, but if you don't want to wait, you can still access some of the pre-Black Friday TV sales. Right now, you can get a 43-inch TCL 5 Series (2018) for the lowest price we've ever seen. This is one of the best TVs under $500 we've ever tested because it offers pretty good picture quality for the price and has Roku built-in. At 43 inches it's a decent size for a small living room or bedroom and you can get a nice discount on the 49-inch and 55-inch models, too.

Get the 43-inch TCL 5 Series (2018) for $319.99 (Save $30)

3. A great travel mug for long car rides

A gorgeous mug for coffee on-the-go.

Contigo

If you need a jolt of energy during your long road time to your uncle's house, bringing coffee (or tea!) in a to-go mug is a must. This one from Contigo is one of our favorites. We love it because it kept our drinks hot up to eight hours thanks to the double-walled vacuum insulation and that it's basically spill-proof with its patented Autoseal technology. Plus, it's sleek, stylish, and comes in a variety of luxurious colors. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen in this cool Matte Black color, but you can get their other beautiful colors for just a few dollars more.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug in Matte Black for $14.96 (Save $6.03)

4. A robot vacuum for holiday cleaning

This robot will do your dirty work.

Ecovacs

There's so much to do during the holidays. You have to go gift shopping, cook constantly, and deal with the impending snow. The last thing you want to worry about is when you'll have time to vacuum your home before guests arrive. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep your floors nice and tidy in between deeper cleanings and will save you during the holidays.

The Ecovacs Deebot 601 is an upgrade version of the N79S, which we loved during our testing. We found that it had above average dirt pickup and rarely got stuck. Plus, it has the bonus of Alexa-connectivity and smart capabilities, so you can start cleaning remotely from your phone when you forgot that Uncle Frank and Aunt Lucy were coming early. Right now, you can knock off an extra $20 off its sale price with the code "GHPOSR98."

Get the Ecovacs Deebot 601 for $179.98 (Save $80) with the code "GHPOSR98"

5. A mini portable charger for the holidays

An small charger than will go anywhere.

Anker

You know you're going to be on your phone a lot to distract yourself from you family during Thanksgiving and the holidays. To look a little more discrete while charging your draining phone battery, bring along a small portable charger that can fit in your pocket. This one from Anker has fast charging capabilities and has a little more than one charge for an iPhone 8, which is (hopefully) all you'll need for one family gathering.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ Mini 3350mAh Portable Charger for $13.99 (Save $6) with the code "POWERHW4"

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com