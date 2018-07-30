Owners of big SUVs drive their vehicles more miles every year than any other type of vehicle, according to data from a website that lists more than 4 million new and used vehicles for sale.

The Chevrolet Suburban is the most-driven car or SUV, with dealers reporting an average of 14,299 miles a year – 25.1 percent more than the average – according to auto research and shopping website iseecars.com.

The GMC Yukon, Chevy Tahoe and Toyota Sequoia – also all large SUVs – finished Nos. 2-4.

Honda’s Odyssey minivan was the only non-SUV to make the top 10. The highest Ford vehicle was the Expedition large SUV, coming in ninth with 13,112 miles drive per year.

More: Hormel, Tyson, Smithfield and other major pork producers accused of price-fixing

More: How General Motors became the leader in the race for self-driving cars

More: Most Americans plan to own homes in retirement, but that might be a mistake

Dealers and individuals report the odometer readings on used cars they list with iseecars.com. The website’s analysts averaged the mileage on all 10-year-old vehicles listed from 2014 through 2017.

“These are family vehicles. People drive them every day and they drive them a lot,” iseecars.com communications director Julie Blackley said.

The average for all 10-year-old vehicles was 11,518 miles a year.

Midsize sedans ain’t dead yet

Family sedans dominate the most-driven cars, accounting for seven of the top 10. Eight, if you count the No. 2 Toyota Prius, which the Environmental Protection Agency considers midsize because of its roomy hatchback design.

The 2016 Nissan Altima's aerodynamic score matches Nissan's $101,700 GT-R super car.

Nissan

The Nissan Altima racked up the most miles a year: 12,495. Prius covered 12,279, while the full-size Chevrolet Impala notched 12,198.

“Family vehicles log the most miles every year,” Blackley said.

Despite the fact that minivans as a segment had the highest average miles driven, 12,501, the Odyssey was the only one to make the top 10 overall vehicles. There are fewer minivans on the market than other classes of vehicle, so iseecars only listed the top five. In descending order: Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Dodge Grand Caravan, Nissan Quest and Kia Sedona.

10 most-driven vehicles

Chevrolet Suburban

GMC Yukon XL

Chevrolet Tahoe

Toyota Sequoia

GMC Yukon

Honda Odyssey

Honda Pilot

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Ford Expedition

Toyota 4Runner

Source: iseecars.com

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com