These women are on a mission to educate, inspire and ignite others to follow:

Dior Vargas (center) is working to break down mental health stereotypes.

Provided by Dior Vargas

For Dior Vargas, it all started with a picture of herself holding a sign that read: “My name is Dior Vargas and I have major depressive disorder.” Little by little, the 31-year-old New Yorker, a suicide-attempt survivor, started receiving photos from other people of color who were also tired of feeling invisible.

The Latina mental health activist came up with the People of Color and Mental Illness Photo Project to dispel the idea that just whites suffer from mental health issues.

“I just thought it was very ostracizing to communities of color,” Vargas says, referring to the way she says mental illness is represented in the media. “I wanted to create a space where there were images of people who looked like us sharing their experience and kind of humanizing and putting a face to the topic.”

Vargas’ website (diorvargas.com) depicts people of different ages and ethnicities revealing their conditions, which range from anxiety to borderline personality disorder. But many of the signs include much more than that. Some have inspiring messages such as: “My mental health does not define me” and hashtags that include “#noshame” and “#nostigma.” One woman wrote: “I’m a proud Mexican-American who wants to see more Latinos fighting stigma.”

Vargas is on the same mission. Like many Latinos, she grew up in a community that didn’t discuss mental illness and considered it a sign of weakness. She’s intimately aware of the effects a person’s cultural background and traditions can have on their emotional well-being.

“There are so many people in our community that are not getting mental health support and they’re living their entire lives in pain,” she says. “I just want to stop that cycle. I want to create a new culture of understanding and just being open to conversations. There’s nothing wrong with living with a mental illness.”

Vargas uses her platform as a public speaker to share her story, her struggles and the lessons learned in hopes of normalizing mental health in her community.

“She’s such a revolutionary,” says Rebecca Cokley, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress.

When they met about five years ago, Cokley was working as President Barack Obama’s diversity officer. She says Vargas quickly became a go-to expert because of how well-versed she was on the topic of combating the mental health stigma in communities of color at a time when nobody was talking about it.

“Dior to me is one of those leaders I love watching because I cannot wait to see what she continues to do in the future,” Cokley adds.

For now, Vargas plans to graduate from New York University next year with a master’s degree in public health with a concentration in policy and management. Her photo project was recently published in book form.

“I cannot wait to sit and watch the world change because of her,” says Cokley.

Carolina Contreras is on mission to normalize the idea of natural beauty.

Yael Duval

A few years ago, Carolina Contreras wrote a letter to her sisters apologizing for the pain she had inflicted upon them in the name of beauty.

Like many girls in her community, Contreras was taught from a young age that straight hair was what made girls beautiful. And so, relaxing her curly hair was “almost like brushing (her) teeth,” according to the 31-year-old Afro-Dominican who grew up in Boston.

When Contreras was old enough, her mother taught her how to apply chemical relaxer to her sisters’ hair, and her memories of the process are anything but pleasant. “I used to burn them, because the more time the relaxer was in the hair, the straighter it looked,” Contreras says. “I remember them crying, so I wrote them a letter apologizing, because that was a violent act.”

But writing that letter was only one step in her self-acceptance journey. The larger and more profound piece was accepting that society’s — and her own family’s — definition of beauty was distorted. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone wearing their hair straight if their hair is not naturally straight,” Contreras explains. “But I think that that needs to happen for the right reasons, and it was not happening for the right reasons for me. I was tied to this idea that straight hair made me more beautiful.”

It wasn’t until she graduated college and moved to the Dominican Republic to “rediscover her roots,” as she described her temporary move in 2009, that she realized the time had come to restore her natural, curly hair.

The transition was not easy, but the response from other women interested in following her steps was overwhelming. She started blogging about it (missrizos.com) to share her experience, tips and the products she was using. What started as a personal quest of self-love ended up becoming a movement.

In 2014, Contreras opened up Miss Rizos, a salon in Santo Domingo that caters specifically to women who want to make the transition back to curly hair.

“To have an establishment say ‘you are fine, more than fine, just the way you are’ is transformational. It empowers an entire community of people who for so long have believed that outside, Eurocentric beauty standards superseded their own,” says author Elizabeth Acevedo, who met Contreras at an event in 2014 and was moved by the care and openness with which she discussed the natural hair movement.

Contreras’ services have become so popular that some of her clients even travel from the United States for appointments.

“So many women have been inspired to love themselves more, to teach their daughters to love themselves more. Other people who don’t have curly hair now see (it) as more professional,” she says excitedly. “Normalizing this idea of curly hair in a country where most people have curly hair has been a very rewarding experience.”

Angy Rivera offers support and lends a voice to other struggling with their undocumented status.

Don't Tell Anyone/No Le Digas A Nadie (Portret Films POV)

For years, Angy Rivera was told to keep a secret — one that could potentially change the course of her life if she ever told. But as she grew older, it became more difficult for her to keep mum.

So when she was 19, Rivera broke her silence and revealed that she is an undocumented immigrant. “I felt like my immigration status wasn’t something that I needed to keep secret or keep lying to my friends about, I felt like it was time,” Rivera says, recalling her participation in a Coming Out of the Shadows event that took place in front of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in New York City eight years ago.

Rivera was 3 years old when she came to the United States from Colombia with her mother. While she always knew they were undocumented immigrants, it wasn’t until she was a senior in high school that she realized what that really meant. “Everyone in my life just told me I had to work hard, get good grades and that’s what I did, but none of that actually matters because everything is about your Social (Security number),” explains the 27-year-old.

Frustrated about not being able to apply for college financial aid or scholarships, she decided to do something about it by joining the New York State Youth Leadership Council (NYSYLC).

It was through this undocumented youth-led organization that she learned about community organizing, political education and activism. It was also there that she came up with the idea for her “Ask Angy” advice blog, which she no longer updates but is still available online. It quickly became a popular forum for others in her position.

She received questions on topics from dating dilemmas to finding employment without documentation. She also offered support for undocumented immigrants who struggle with depression and sadness in the face of so much uncertainty.

“I tried my best not to tell people what to do or what to feel,” Rivera says. “Sometimes I would just agree with them, tell that this sucked and to find spaces in their school, community, neighborhood or online to not feel so alone.”

In 2015, her story was turned into the documentary Don’t Tell Anyone, which is the phrase her mother used to remind her not to reveal their family’s immigration status. The movie, which earned a Peabody award, ends with Rivera being granted a visa for victims of violent crimes (she was abused by her mother’s boyfriend). While she’s in the process of obtaining a green card, which is the first step to obtaining U.S. citizenship, she continues her activism as co-director of the NYSYLC.

“When I start feeling like I’m losing hope, I always go back to the people in my community,” she says. “Even if we don’t have the answers, even if everything feels overwhelming, that sense of community and hoping and believing that change is possible is one of my motivators.”

