A NASA probe got closer to the sun than any other spacecraft, setting a new world record, the agency announced.

On Monday, the Parker Solar Probe moved within 26.55 million miles of the Sun's surface, breaking the previous mark set by the Helios-2 spaecraft in 1976.

"It’s a proud moment for the team, though we remain focused on our first solar encounter, which begins on Oct. 31," said Andy Driesman, project manager for the probe with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, in a statement.

On Wednesday, the probe makes its first solar encounter, where it will gather data about the Sun while dealing with extreme heat and radiation, said NASA.

By 2024, the probe is expected to get within 3.83 million miles of the Sun's surface.

Launched in August, the probe also broke a record for fastest spacecraft traveling relative to the Sun, topping the previous speed of 153,454 miles per hour.

