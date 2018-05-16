USA TODAY Network food writers and product reviewers are gearing up for grilling season. Here's your headquarters for spring and summer grilling guides, from cookbook reviews to tips and recipes. Whether you aspire to host the ultimate backyard cookout or grill the perfect burger for a party of one, we have you covered.

Get your grilling inspiration in this month's top tweets about everything from pizza to gadgets to meat below. And flip through the photo gallery for pro tips from chefs, pitmasters and masters of meat, including Pat LaFrieda, Gordon Ramsay and host of Travel Channel's American Grilled, David Guas.

Stop serving dry burgers. 🍔🍔🍔 https://t.co/6cTT2GuiKp — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) May 11, 2018

Warmer days are coming — and if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. https://t.co/EWRwjlMu6J — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) May 12, 2018

'How To Grill Everything': Mark Bittman’s new book packed with tips, recipes https://t.co/oNuBrob5kv via @Tennessean @MeloneeHurt — USA TODAY Eats (@USATODAYeats) May 18, 2018

Pro grilling tips and tricks "Allowing the meat to come to room temperature before cooking is one of the most important parts of grilling that home cooks often forget. This will lessen the steaks cooking time and help perfect an evenly cooked piece of meat. If the steak is cold when you put it on the grill, it will overcook the outer part of the meat, drying it out while you wait to cook the internal part of the meat to the desired temperature." -Wolfgang Puck, chef and restaurateur.

