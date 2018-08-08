Brandon McGlover, 32, of Temecula, Calif. appears in court for arraignment. He is charged with 15 felony counts for setting nine fires, including the Cranston Fire.

Richard Lui/The Desert Sun

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of sparking the Holy Fire, the wildfire that has scorched almost 10 square miles in Cleveland National Forest.

Forrest Clark, 51, of Irvine, California, is one of three arson suspects arrested in the past two weeks in connection with blazes in Southern California's fire-prone wildlands.

"We know this area burns, but it should never burn because of a person intentionally setting fire," said Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer, also a member of the county's Fire Authority. "This shouldn't be called the Holy Jim Fire, it should be called the Holy Hell fire. This is a terrible, terrible, terrible fire."

Brandon N. McGlover, 32, of Temecula, was arrested last month in connection with the Cranston Fire near Idyllwood, which has grown to more than 20 square miles. He also is a suspect in eight other fires, and his bail was set at $3.5 million.

John Tatum, 54, of Desert Hot Springs admitted Saturday to starting a small and quickly extinguished brush fire in Desert Hot Springs, arson investigators said. His bail is $35,000.

State agencies have reported a 20% increase in the number of arson cases in the past six years, and the costs of arson damage have skyrocketed. Malicious firesetting is another looming threat in a state burdened by wildfire’s cost to property and safety.

In 2017, California had 8,650 arson incidents, up from a historic low of 7,164 in 2011, according to the California Department of Justice. While arson rates have been plummeting in the state since the department started reporting them in 1985, last year’s increase was the largest in arson incidents in decades.

Arson caused $106 million in damage in 2016, the most recent data available — more than five times what it had cost the year before — according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry, better known as Cal Fire,

Laws define arson is the malicious and intentional setting of structures, property, or wildland on fire. Because many human-caused fires are accidentally set from campfires, cigarettes, or malfunctioning vehicles, prosecutions require clear evidence of an arsonist’s intent to harm and destroy.

Rod Pacheco was Riverside County’s district attorney when the Esperanza Fire was started by Raymond Lee Oyler in 2006. The fire killed five firefighters and consumed more than 41,000 acres west of Palm Springs, ultimately leading to Oyler being sentenced to death in 2009.

“Arson is a tough crime for prosecutors because it’s not always so obvious,” Pacheco said. “When a bullet goes into someone’s chest, there’s not a lot of ways it could have ended up there. With fires, it’s not so easy. It could have been a power line, it could have been a cigarette.”

Forrest Gordon Clark is suspected of starting the Holy Fire. He's charged with two counts of arson and one count each of resisting arrest and making threats.

Cleveland National Forest

In the case of the Esperanza Fire, investigators were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Oyler in about a week, Pacheco said. To convict him took another couple of years.

“We found a simplistic arson device with a timer at the point of origin of the fire. We, by chance, had video that placed his vehicle at the scene. And, eventually, we had DNA evidence,” Pacheco said. “The Esperanza Fire case was one of the most significant cases in the history of the office.”

Arson prosecutions depend on professional arson investigations conducted in environments that are often remote and hazardous, said Carrie Bilbao, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center. The collection of federal agencies shares resources to fight fires.

“Every fire is investigated,” Bilbao said. “A fire will leave patterns on vegetation, and this can lead the investigator back to its origin, which could reveal evidence showing the fire was started intentionally.”

Fire investigators are trained to read the burned landscape for clues to a fire’s origin, but most often fires on U.S. Forest Service land start naturally, said Dan Briot, an assistant special agent in charge at the Forest Service.

“Staining on a rock or boulder, ash buildup on one side and not the other — through training and experience investigators develop an eye for this,” Briot said. “We deal with arson. But in the remote regions managed by the department, most fires are caused by lightning igniting brush.”

Cal Fire has seen an increase in new homes built in rural, fire-prone parts of the state the agency is responsible for protecting, Deputy Chief Dan McLean said. As fires become more intense, the damage to private property has become more costly.

“These fires are in rural areas at the wildland-urban interface,” he said. “More folks have been moving into the foothills and more homes are being built where there were none before. As fires become larger and more aggressive, these homes are fuel.”

Fire fighters knock down hot spots along HWY 74 on Thursday, July 26, 2018 during the Cranston Fire.

Richard Lui/The Desert Sun

To catch arsonists before they start large-scale fires, Cal Fire has its own police force. Acreage burned doesn't always add up to higher damage costs.

In 2014, fires attributed to arson burned 98,000 acres in Cal Fire’s jurisdiction, causing $125,000 in damage, the agency reported. In 2016, 15,000 acres burned, causing $106 million in damage.

Cal Fire reported about the same number of arsons both years.

“It all depends on what’s on the land when it burns,” McLean said.

Follow Christopher Damien and Colin Atagi on Twitter: @chris_a_damien and @TDSColinAtagi

Cranston Fire burns near Idyllwild, closes Highway 74

