Two people have been arrested since a 3-year-old boy showed up at a Kentucky hospital with human bite marks, bruises and marijuana in his system.

Last week, the toddler's grandmother and mother brought him to a Frankfort emergency room showing the signs of abuse, "very large pupils" and a hand-print on his bottom, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WDRB. Tests showed drugs, including marijuana and methamphetamines were in the boy's system, causing neurological issues, The State Journal reports.

Mother Dawn R. Baker, 36, turned herself in at the sheriff's office Sunday. Police arrested Baker's boyfriend James Bruce Stratton, 35, Monday morning in connection with the child abuse case. An image wasn't immediately available for Stratton, who is at the Franklin County Regional Jail. Both are charged with child abuse and endangerment.

The boy is staying with family, the Journal reports, as Child Protective Services investigates.

