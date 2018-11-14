Transgender Day of Remembrance honors victims of transphobic violence

Tuesday marks the 19th Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance, which, according to GLAAD, honors the memory of those whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. It's been a tradition since 1999, following the death of Rita Hester, a transgender activist from Boston who was stabbed 20 times. No one was ever charged with the crime.

Legal pot shops set to open in Massachusetts

A new era of legal marijuana sales is about to begin in Massachusetts. Two years after voters in the Bay State approved recreational pot, two retail shops – the first in the eastern U.S. – are set to open at 8 a.m. ET in the towns of Northampton and Leicester. Customers must show a government-issued ID to enter the stores. State regulations limit each customer's purchase to 1 ounce of flower marijuana or its equivalent in concentrate. Weed can be used legally only in homes or other private spaces.

'GOT' fans get an early holiday treat

Just in time for the holiday season, George R.R. Martin fans will have "Fire & Blood" to keep them warm. Set 300 years before the events in "A Game of Thrones," Martin's new book, released on Tuesday, is the first of two planned volumes and "chronicles the conquest that united the Seven Kingdoms under Targaryen rule through the Dance of the Dragons." The new book will feature more than 75 illustrations by Doug Wheatley. Meanwhile, the popular "Game of Thrones" HBO series will return for an eighth and final season in April 2019.

College Football Playoff ranking: Any surprises ahead of rivalry weekend?

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), but expect the top four to remain the same for the third consecutive week. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan all won over the weekend, but it's now Rivalry Week. Based on the matchups we know, there will be at least some shakeup before the conference title games. The Wolverines face Ohio State in Columbus with a berth in the Big Ten title game on the line. Elsewhere, the Apple Cup sees the Pac-12's highest-ranked team, Washington State, hosting Washington in a top-20 battle.And Alabama and Notre Dame hope to avoid upsets by Auburn and USC, respectively, in what is often the wildest week of college football's regular season.

National Thanksgiving Turkey: Peas vs. Carrots

A turkey is about to gobble up the chance of a lifetime. Two of South Dakota's most famous turkeys will strut their stuff at the White House on Tuesday as they receive clemency by President Donald Trump in the 2018 Turkey Pardon. Peas and Carrots, both weighing about 40 pounds, traveled to Washington D.C. on Saturday and are being treated as well as any human — spa treatments, five-star accommodations and all. According to the White House, Carrots' favorite pastime is yoga, and Peas enjoys listening to Brad Paisley.

