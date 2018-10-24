Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can resemble a cold at first. But for infants, especially ones born premature like Vanessa Lachey's son, the virus gets real scary, really fast.

Lachey, a mom of three who's married to singer Nick Lachey, took to Instagram to share the story of her son's bout with the highly contagious virus that led to his hospitalization.

In the post, Lachey, 37, is seen holding son Phoenix, wrapped in a blanket, a tube running from his nose.

"When I gave birth to my youngest, Phoenix, at 30 weeks, I knew he would need extra care. But I wasn’t aware that he was at an increased risk for a common respiratory virus called #RSV due to his under-developed lungs and immature immune system."

RSV, which can't be prevented with a vaccine, is so common that almost all children will be infected with it by their second birthday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most children will experience cold-like symptoms. But for premature infants, those younger than 6 months or children with a weakened immune system, the virus can cause severe infections such as bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the lung, and pneumonia.

Every year, it leads to more than 57,500 hospitalizations. Most children are released from care after a few days, the CDC says.

Lachey's son was hospitalized for six days.

"I wish I had known more about RSV before this traumatic experience," she said.

MORE: Kids 6 months and older need a flu shot now, doctors warn

New partnership, new expectations

Lachey said in her post she is partnering with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to raise awareness about the virus during #RSVAwarenessMonth.

Lachey and Nick, 44, share two other children, Camden John, 6, and Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3.

Lachey told People magazine that having a preemie, since Phoenix was born 10 weeks early in December 2016, means not counting the milestones. Phoenix is now 1.

"I mean that loosely and with love — to not compare him because every kid is going to be different, especially a preemie."

Watch: How the Lacheys make family life work

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com