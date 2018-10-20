VIENNA, Austria -- When you think of Austria, a Sound of Music song may pop into your ear. But this story is not about picturesque mountains and women in dresses singing in meadows.

This is a story about Styria, a state in southern Austria and in the heart of Europe, that may have found the best way for you to leave all your worries behind.

Styria is known for exceptional wine, great food and thermal baths. Here's how to relax like a Styrian pro:

Start your day by entering one of the thermal baths. Put on your bathing suit, wrap yourself in a soft bathrobe and enter the steamy-warm building. Take a bath in mineral spring water, relax in a dim-lighted sauna or doze off in a comfy sun lounger.

Explore the unique architecture of the bath.

If you want to soak in a thermal bath that will make you feel like Alice in Wonderland visit Rogner Bad Blumau. This bath was designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, an Austrian-born artist and architect who is famous for his use of vibrant colors and disorienting shapes. No floor is flat, no wall is straight. Take a bath in one of the three healing mineral springs or sweat away in one of the 11 saunas.

Want to see one of the locals' favorite baths? Then visit Bad Radkersburg, where you can soak in 93 to 96 degrees of warm thermal water and let the water nozzles massage your body. The bath is located in a gigantic park, where you can wander around in your bathrobe and stay connected back home with free WiFi. Tip: Try the wine cellar sauna. The smell of grapes will make sweating enjoyable.

The thermal water is said to have positive impact on your health.

If you prefer something more intimate, give Bad Gleichenberg a try. The water is called “bath of tranquility” and that's exactly the vibe you'll get from it. It's one of the smaller baths in Styria, which makes it cozy. Take a swim in the lovely outdoor pool, framed with roses and trees or let your mind wander off to the relaxing sounds of the bio-sauna.

Relaxing this hard can make you hungry. And here's where the second (and crucial) part of the experience comes in: the food and wine. Visit a Buschenschank, akin to a diner, where they serve snacks that include a variety of delicious sausages, cold meat, cheese and vegetables. All washed down with a fine local wine, of course.

Styria only produces 7% of Austrian wine, but this little region is considered one of the best in the country for wine grapes. It is famous for white wine, especially crisp or intense varieties such as Welschriesling (riesling), Weissburgunder (white burgundy) and Morillon (Chardonnay).

Beautiful view over the Styrian grape wine hills.

A 10-minute drive will get you from Bad Gleichenberg to the Genussgut Krispel, a place that's famous for “wool pig” cold meat (made from a special pig breed). Get a plate of different variations like salami or bacon, topped with fresh vegetables and enjoy a glass of Sauvignon Blanc with that. The modern architecture and lovely garden make this place unique. Ask the staff for wine recommendations.

Up for a little drive? Visit the winery Gruendl in Labuttendorf, half an hour away from Bad Radkersburg. Enjoy the award-winning wines made by Stefan, the young vintner of the family-owned business. You should also treat yourself to a “house plate” filled with all the good snacks this estate has to offer. Tip: Also ask for the desert specials made by Mama Gruendl.

If you're not in a hurry, take a little detour to the small town of Siebing and visit the List winery. No food but tons of incredible wines you can take home with you. Vintner Matthias will guide you through his selection.

Southern Styria is also famous for its picturesque landscape – small hills covered with grape vines. Take the scenic road along the South Styrian wine street and pull into the Adam Schererkogl winery. In the summer you can order a plate of local snacks and wine at the counter and take it up a hill next to the winery. You will be rewarded with one of the best views in the area.

Follow the Styrian path, and you soon will learn the fabulous way to eat, drink and relax.

A small plate of Òwool pikÓ variations at the ÒKrispelÓ winery.

