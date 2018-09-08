In this March 14, 2018 photo, Nikolas Cruz is led into the courtroom before being arraigned at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File

Officials have released video of accused Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz's statements to a detective following the massacre.

The State Attorney’s Office in Broward County released the video Wednesday, two days after providing a 217-page transcript of the interview. Cruz's admission of what happened the day of the shooting Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was redacted.

Under Florida law, any information revealing the “substance of a confession” is exempt from public disclosure. Fourteen students and three staff members were killed.

In the transcript and video, which is longer than 10 hours, Cruz talked to Detective John Curcio of the Broward Sheriff's Office at length about a “voice” he had been hearing in his head that told him to “Burn. Kill. Destroy.” He also talked to the detective about previous suicide attempts, his family, his ex-girlfriend, his history of being bullied, past drug use and incidents in which he killed animals.

► Aug. 8: 'Burn, kill, destroy': Parkland school shooter video released

► Aug. 6: Suspect heard voices to 'Burn, kill, destroy', confession says

► July 11: Official: Parkland shooting suspect's mother let him buy gun

Cruz's younger brother, Zachary Cruz, visited him in the interrogation room. The younger Cruz asked his brother why he did it and told him not to hurt himself.

Watch the full video of Cruz's statements above. Excerpts of key parts of the interview are in the video playlist below.

Follow Alexi C. Cardona on Twitter: @Alexi_Cristina

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com