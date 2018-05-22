Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes his seat after a break to continue to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election.

Alex Brandon, AP

Fresh off testifying before Congress last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before European Parliament to address how the social network will respond to the massive data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg will appear at 12:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Brussels time).

The co-founder of the massive social network will appear before the European Parliament in Brussels, and he is expected to echo many of the same messages he delivered last month before U.S. Congress.

Many Europeans have used Facebook for good, Zuckerberg is expected to say, according to a copy of his prepared opening remarks provided by Facebook.

"After the recent terrorist attacks in Berlin, Paris, London and here in Brussels, tens of thousands of people have used Safety Check to let their friends and family know they're safe," Zuckerberg's prepared remarks say. "Refugees arriving in Europe are using Facebook to stay in touch with their loved ones back home and find new communities here. There are 18 million small businesses in Europe that use Facebook today, mostly for free — almost half of whom say they have hired more people as a result."

Antonio Tajani, president of European Parliament, confirmed that Zuckerberg has agreed to allow his address to be live-streamed, and USA Today has provided the European Parliament player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com