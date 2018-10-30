Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke

Pool photo by Chris Kleponis

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department has been referred an investigation into Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, raising the possibility for criminal charges, according to the Washington Post and CNN.

The probe was one of several the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General had opened into allegations that Zinke, who heads the agency, used his office for personal gain.

The details and extent of the Justice Department's investigation was not clear Tuesday and officials declined to comment when reached by USA TODAY.

But, the referral raises the stakes and means the Justice Department will be tasked to find whether there were criminal violations.

The Washington Post reports the agency's inspector general opened multiple probes into Zinke, including his role in a Montana land project and a Connecticut casino project.

One of the investigations was examining a meeting Zinke had with Halliburton's chairman, David Lesar. The meeting over a project near land owned by Zinke's family's foundation. The project, according to CNN, could improve land value for the property owned by Zinke's family foundation, rather than the community as a whole.

Another investigation was examining why Zinke denied a casino deal with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes when staffers OK'd it, the Washington Post reported. The denial followed MGM, which would have competed with the new casino, and several senators lobbied against the deal.

Zinke has been heavily scrutinized throughout his tenure leading Interior for everything from his meetings to travel and spending.

He was brought before Congress earlier this year and faced a grilling about spending $139,000 for three pairs of new doors in his office and thousands on travel, including a helicopter trip where he was taken to Washington in time to take a horseback ride with Vice President Mike Pence, according to The Associated Press.

The travel concerns were part of an inspector general report that found Zinke generally followed the agency's rules. Two of the three controversial trips were cleared, but a $12,375 chartered flight Zinke took after speaking to a development camp for professional hockey players in Las Vegas was approved by agency ethics officials "without complete information."

Officials who signed off on the trip would likely not have approved it had they known there was no connection between the speech to the hockey players and Zinke’s duties as secretary of the Interior, according to the report issued by the Inspector General.

Zinke has said the reports are misleading and nothing more than political attacks. He told CNN he was not afraid of a Justice Department investigation because he follows the rules.

"It will be the same thing as all the other investigations. I follow all rules, procedures, regulations and most importantly the law," he said to CNN. "This is another politically driven investigation that has no merit."

