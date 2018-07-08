For the second time in two days, President Trump tweeted about California's ongoing wildfires — and most of what he said was incorrect.
Here's what Trump wrote on Monday:
Wildfire experts, water scientists and journalists quickly pointed out there's been no shortage of water for fighting fires. They also noted that Trump's claim about water being "diverted" into the Pacific Ocean was backward; water naturally flows through many rivers to the ocean, and is diverted by farms, cities and other water users along the way.
Trump's tweet followed a previous missive from Sunday, in which the president claimed that unspecified "bad environmental laws" are hurting efforts to fight the California fires by cutting off water supply — despite firefighters saying they have plenty of water.
More: California wildfire on pace to make history for all of the wrong reasons
More: Mendocino fire explodes to second-largest in California history
Some scientists and journalists pointed out that Trump's tweets failed to call attention to one of the major forces driving bigger and more intense wildfires in the West: climate change. The president has repeatedly questioned the overwhelming scientific consensus that human greenhouse gas emissions are causing an increase in global temperatures, with consequences ranging from worse fire seasons, to rising sea levels, to more extreme heat waves. The Trump administration has worked aggressively to end federal policies designed to slow the increase in atmospheric greenhouse gas levels.
Follow Sammy Roth on Twitter: @Sammy_Roth.