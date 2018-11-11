Smoke clouds the air above the remains of a burned-out house and car in Paradise, California, following the Camp Fire devastation on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY NETWORK

The images and stories from the wildfires raging in Northern and Southern California present a picture of a rampaging inferno spreading at dizzying speed.

The numbers behind those hellish scenes are just as somber.

Here’s what we know so far about the devastation inflicted upon the country’s most populous state.

How many fires are burning?

There are six wildfires, three of them considered major, currently sizzling throughout the state.

The largest one is the Camp Fire in Butte County, north of the capital city of Sacramento, which has become the most destructive fire in state history, leveling more than 6,700 structures.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection – better known as Cal Fire – reported that this blaze has charred 109,000 acres and is only 25 percent contained. Full containment is not expected until the final day of the month.

The Camp Fire’s impact has been felt all the way to the San Francisco Bay Area, more than 150 miles away, with smoky air blanketing the region over the weekend.

To the south in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Woolsey Fire has brought an extra layer of grief to an area stunned by Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which left 13 people dead, including the gunman. This blaze has scorched more than 83,000 acres and is just 10 percent contained.

The Hill Fire, also in Ventura County north of Malibu, has burned 4,500 acres and is 70 percent contained.

How damaging have they been?

To get a sense for the devastation inflicted by the Camp Fire, which wiped away the town of Paradise, consider that last year’s Tubbs Fire – the most harmful of the Wine Country fires that took about three weeks to extinguish – destroyed 5,636 structures, by far the most in state history.

It took three days for the Camp Fire to surpass that total. Of the 6,713 structures it has obliterated, 6,453 were residences.

More significantly, the Camp Fire has accounted for 29 fatalities – many of them people killed in their cars – matching the deadliest wildfire in state history. The figure stood at 23 until Sunday evening, when authorities announced six more bodies had been found. Along with two deaths from the Woolsey Fire, the total from the two largest active blazes stands at 31 fatalities, and it's likely to rise.

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed 177 structures, and it has combined with the nearby Hill Fire to force the displacement of 250,000 people, among them celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Cher, Martin Sheen, Kim Kardashian West, Alyssa Milano and movie director Guillermo del Toro.

Why have these fires erupted so quickly?

Forecasters warned in the middle of last week that conditions were ripe for fires to ignite because lack of rainfall and warm weather had left vegetation bone dry, and increasing winds added to the likelihood the blazes would spread quickly.

Soon after, the Camp Fire – named after Camp Creek Road, where it started – made good on those predictions, flaring up Thursday morning and expanding at an astonishing rate. The Woolsey and Hill fires were sparked that day as well.

President Trump inserted an element of controversy into the tragedies when he tweeted Saturday that “gross mismanagement of the forests’’ was to blame for the fires and threatened to withhold funding.

California officials have maintained that higher-than-normal temperatures – likely caused by climate change – have sucked the humidity out of grass, shrubs and trees, providing fuel for blazes to burn quicker and more intensely.

Weather experts largely agree, although they also point out rural development adds to the human danger when fires are set off.

What do conditions look like today?

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag warnings until Monday morning for vast swaths of Northern California, covering most of the central part of that region from Sacramento north to the Shasta National Forest and east to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Those warnings, which indicate critical to extreme fire conditions, were also issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday afternoon because of the combination of 40-60-mph wind gusts and humidity levels in single digits.

“Today is a critical fire-weather day,’’ meteorologist Alex Hoon said. “There’s going to be a lot of shifting winds, dry conditions.’’

How to help

With thousands of homes destroyed and at least 31 killed, the people of California could use extra support.

Here are a few organizations where you can donate or volunteer your time to help out those affected by the disaster.

California Volunteers: The state-run office manages programs and initiatives helping to increase public service in California. The group has activated for the disasters and has ways for you to help out, whether it be financially, volunteering or with donated goods, in each of the fires.

American Red Cross: The American Red Cross is providing assistance and helping the affected parties find shelter. The organization has listed ways for you to help. If you would like to make a $10 donation, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999.

CCF Wildfire Relief Fund: The organization helps provide intermediate and long-term recovery efforts from major California wildfires and has local initiatives to help out those affected by the blazes.

Contributing: Redding Record Searchlight

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com