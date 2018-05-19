A marksman sights in on a target during a class he was taking to qualify for an Illinois concealed carry permit in 2014.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lone Star state has some of the most gun-friendly laws across the USA, including the right to openly carry handguns for law-abiding residents 18 and older who have taken a safety course and obtained a permit.

The training may be done online or in person through a licensed instructor, according to Texas law.

Openly carrying shotguns and rifles has long been legal in Texas, except in places where it is expressly forbidden. State and federal laws designate school properties in Texas as gun-free zones, but the laws also allow for some exceptions.

Guns also may not be legally carried in places where alcohol sales make up the majority of business activity.

The age to purchase a shotgun or rifle in Texas is 18. Anyone younger than 21 can't buy a handgun.

"Texas has no law requiring firearms dealers to initiate background checks prior to transferring a firearm," according to the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. But firearms dealers in Texas must do "the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly."

Under Texas law, anyone who allows a minor to gain "access to a readily dischargeable firearm" can be charged with criminal negligence. Law-enforcement officials likely are exploring that option in Friday's Santa Fe High School shooting because suspected shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis got the two firearms he used from his father, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Exceptions are made for hunting and sport shooting, and if the firearm is need for self-defense. Texas has no requirement that all firearms be locked up.

Although guns generally are prohibited in Texas schools, lawmakers, in response to the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Conn., enacted legislation allowing school districts to arm school employees and created an additional category of a certified peace officer known as a "school marshal" who can conceal carry a handgun.

Under that measure, districts can choose between two plans — the Guardian Plan and the School Marshal Plan — to authorize employees to carry a firearm on school property. Debate around arming teachers and staff has surged in response to the recent school shootings.

