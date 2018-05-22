In this undated photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Stacey Cunningham poses for a photo at the Stock Exchange in New York. Cunningham, the chief operating officer for the NYSE group, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.

Alyssa Ringler, AP

NEW YORK — That cracking you just heard is the sound of the glass ceiling breaking at the New York Stock Exchange as a woman became president of the financial market for the first time in its 226-year history.

Stacey Cunningham, who began her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor in 1996, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.

That means that two of the world's most well-known financial exchanges will be led by women. Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in Jan. 2017 after previously serving as the financial market's CEO and chief operating officer.

Cunningham, who has been the chief operating officer of the NYSE Group since June 2015, officially becomes president on Friday, according to Intercontinental Exchange, the financial market's parent company.

She succeeds Thomas Farley, who is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.

Celebrating via Twitter, Cunningham tweeted that the exchange "has always held a special place in my heart," and added: "I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization."

Since the moment I stepped onto the trading floor, the @NYSE has always held a special place in my heart. I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead this organization. pic.twitter.com/600GP34hZe — Stacey Cunningham (@stacey_cunning) May 22, 2018

Fellow graduates of Lehigh University, where Cunningham earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering in 1996, cheered her latest achievement in a separate tweet on Tuesday.

"As our COO, Stacey Cunningham successfully managed our equities, equities derivatives and ETF businesses, distinguishing herself as a customer-focused leader who is respected across our industry," Jeff Sprecher, chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, said in a statement issued with the announcement.

Invoking the pioneering legacy of the late Muriel Siebert, who in 1967 became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE, Sprecher added that Cunningham "represents a new generation of leadership for the NYSE Group."

As Cunningham moves up to the NYSE's top job, her successor as COO will be John Tuttle, the current head of the exchange's global head of listings. He joined the NYSE in 2007 and demonstrated results by helping achieve a resurgence of initial public offerings at the financial market, said Sprecher.

Tuttle, who said he was thrilled to join the ranks of business entrepreneurs, said he would "watch with pride" as Cunningham, Tuttle and the revamped management team "takes the NYSE to new heights."

However, Cunningham's ascent to the NYSE presidency comes as the historically male-dominated financial industry has grappled with issues tied to the #MeToo movement.

Last month it was announced that the "Fearless Girl" statue, which has become a global symbol of female business prowess, will be moved from her spot staring down Wall Street's bronze "Charging Bull" to a new home facing the New York Stock Exchange.

Additionally, the latest Fortune 500 rankings issued on Monday showed that there were 24 women CEOs at the nation's largest corporations, a drop from 32 in the 2016 listings.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc

