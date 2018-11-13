WASHINGTON – A senior Republican senator said Tuesday he is convinced that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman directed Jamal Khashoggi's murder, even as a top Trump administration official downplayed the Saudi ruler's role in the journalist's death.

"The intel that I’m aware of points to MBS," Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said of Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler who is known by his initials.

"There’s no smoking gun, but I don’t think there’s any question that he directed it, knew it," Corker said. "And we’ve got to figure out a way to cause (the Saudis) to pay a price."

Corker's comments came hours after President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, told reporters that an audio recording related to Khashoggi's murder does not implicate Bin Salman.

"That is not the conclusion that the people who have heard it have come to," Bolton told reporters during a press briefing in Singapore.

Bolton said he had not listened to the audio himself.

Corker said the Trump administration must give Congress a high-level briefing on the investigation into Khashoggi's death, as well as into America's role in supporting a Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen. The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of civilian lives and put millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation. U.S. support for the Saudi campaign has become increasingly controversial in the wake of Khashoggi's death and a growing humanitarian crisis there.

"I see tremendous negative feelings (in Congress) toward Saudi Arabia right now," Corker said.

Several other lawmakers are pushing for dramatic action against Saudi Arabia, including ceasing all arms sales to the kingdom and defunding the U.S. war effort in Yemen. Corker suggested those proposals could pass in the current climate, particularly if Trump was not forthcoming.

Corker said the Trump administration could take the steam out of a sharp legislative response if officials made a "full-throated presentation" to lawmakers in the coming days. He said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis should come to Capitol Hill and deliver a closed-door briefing.

The New York Times reported Monday night that one of Khashoggi's killers could be heard in the recording saying “tell your boss." The Times cited three anonymous sources and suggested the "boss" was believed to be the crown prince.

The Times story says, however, that the crown prince was not mentioned by name.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert declined to comment on Bolton's assessment of the audio. At a briefing Tuesday, Nauert said Pompeo has not listened to the recording either, and she suggested it would be "inappropriate" for him to do so. Pompeo previously served as Trump's CIA director.

"The secretary is in the role of being the nation’s chief diplomat and it wouldn’t be appropriate" to listen to the tape. Pressed to explain why, given his role in reviewing the case, Nauert said: "I don’t want to go down this road."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his government had shared audio recordings related to Khashoggi's murder with officials in the United States, Britain, Germany and other countries.

On Tuesday, Erdogan said after a Saudi Arabian intelligence official listened to the recording, he suggested one of Khashoggi's killers might have been on drugs, according to Turkish media reports.

“Even, the intelligence officer of the Saudis was shocked when he listened to the recording, as he said ‘This guy [perpetrator] is perhaps using heroin, only a man on heroin can do such a thing,’” Erdogan told journalists, according to the Hurriyet Daily News.

The CIA declined to comment on the audio recording on Tuesday.

Trump has come under fire for appearing reluctant to penalize Saudi Arabia for the murder of a U.S. resident. In the seven weeks since Khashoggi's disappearance, Trump and Pompeo have emphasized the long-standing U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia and the regime's role in helping the U.S. counter Iran in the Middle East.

Trump has said the U.S. should not cancel arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi's death, and he has said Congress should take the lead on drafting a response to the Washington Post columnist's death.

Khashoggi went missing Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi diplomatic compound for routine paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz. Cengiz, a Turkish national, waited for her fiancé outside the compound. He never returned.

The Saudi government initially said Khashoggi left their consulate unharmed on Oct. 2. Amid mounting international outrage, the kingdom then asserted that Khashoggi died after a "brawl" escalated inside the Saudi diplomatic facility. They later called his death a “premeditated murder.”

The whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body and remains are unknown. Turkish government officials have demanded the Saudis tell authorities the location of Khashoggi's body and who ordered the murder.

Khashoggi, who was once a Saudi insider, became a critic of MBS. After being attacked by officials close to the Saudi prince, Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia in 2017 and became a U.S. resident.

