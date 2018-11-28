WASHINGTON – Most people know the caricature of Nancy Pelosi: the wild-eyed San Francisco liberal who Republicans love to bash.

But behind that persona is a tough, skilled tactician who has advanced further than any woman in the history of the Congress.

Here is a look at Pelosi – the person and the politician – as she appears poised to take the gavel once again as speaker of the House.

Schooled on the streets of Baltimore

Pelosi, 78, has represented San Francisco since winning a special election in 1987. But her political roots are in the rough-and-tumble world of Baltimore politics.

She grew up with five brothers in a corner rowhouse in crowded Little Italy. Her father, Thomas J. D'Alesandro Jr., represented the city in the House before becoming mayor, and her brother also served as mayor of Baltimore. The children took turns staffing a desk at the family home helping constituents with everyday problems.

Entering Washington, a different world

Pelosi ended up in California after she met and married investor Paul Pelosi while she attended what is now the Roman Catholic Trinity Washington University and he was a student at Georgetown University.

When Pelosi arrived in the House, Republican Ronald Reagan was president, and Pelosi was one of only about two dozen women in the 435-member body.

If she ends up taking the gavel in January, she will oversee a House that includes 103 women (counting nonvoting members who represent the District of Columbia and U.S. territories).

Rising in leadership, making history

Pelosi entered leadership when she was elected minority whip in 2001. The whip is the vote counter and sometimes the disciplinarian who keeps caucus members in line.

The next step up came when Pelosi was elected minority leader in 2002 after Richard Gephardt of Missouri stepped aside. She was the first woman to lead a party caucus.

When Democrats won control of the House in the 2006 midterm elections under Republican President George W. Bush, breaking through after a dozen years in the minority, Pelosi became the first woman speaker in history.

The mother of five took the gavel Jan. 4, 2007, surrounded by the children and grandchildren of members. The burgundy pantsuit she wore is now at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Responding to crisis

After facing off with a GOP president in her first two years as speaker, Pelosi spent her next two years under Democratic President Barack Obama supporting the president's program to staunch a hemorrhaging economy.

With no support from Republicans, Pelosi was able to keep most of her caucus on board to allow passage of the massive American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

No Obamacare without Pelosi

Probably Pelosi's biggest accomplishment as speaker was shepherding the Affordable Care Act, later dubbed Obamacare, through the House.

With many of her caucus members balking, Pelosi wielded a gavel used during the 1965 Medicare debate to keep enough Democrats in line for final passage on March 21, 2010.

A challenge to her leadership

The 2010 midterm election marked the end of Pelosi's stint as speaker, with Democrats suffering massive losses, including 66 House seats.

It also marked the beginning of a drumbeat of opposition within her caucus to Pelosi's reign as party leader.

Rep. Heath Shuler of North Carolina, then a leader of the centrist Blue Dog Democrats, ran against Pelosi. She kept the support of caucus liberals, however, and won election as minority leader 150-43.

The grumblings continued after Democrats failed to recapture the House in 2016. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio challenged Pelosi, arguing that Democrats were becoming a coastal party and no longer relevant in the Midwest and West. He, too, was easily defeated by Pelosi, but still his effort garnered 63 votes.

Return to power, but for how long?

Pelosi has faced challenges from both the right and left within her party as she battles to regain the speaker's gavel after Democrats gained 38 seats in the midterm election.

Moderate Democrats still see a need for new leadership more in tune with independent voters in the middle of country, while progressives bristle at Pelosi's opposition to impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and her call for bipartisan cooperation on lowering drug costs and infrastructure legislation.

Still, Pelosi has enough loyal followers, such as Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis, that she seems almost assured of winning a second term as speaker when the 116th Congress convenes in January.

She would join four others who have won multiple terms as speaker, most notably Henry Clay and Sam Rayburn, who each had three stints leading the House.

Cohen called Pelosi “a skilled and experienced tactician, a steel hand in a silk glove" in a letter of support he sent to colleagues. And he said such a strong leader is needed when dealing with a mercurial Republican president and GOP-controlled Senate.

"When you’re in the seventh game of the NBA Finals, you want LeBron in the paint. When you’re in the final game of the World Series, you want Sandy Koufax on the mound," Cohen wrote.

