SAN FRANCISCO – Of the 20 cities that made the second round of Amazon's beauty pageant for its second headquarters, 18 didn't make the cut. Here are some of the negatives that may have worked against the cities that lost out to New York City and Northern Virginia, the two areas Amazon chose to place $5 billion in investment and 50,000 jobs.

One thing Atlanta is known for is horrific traffic. INRIX, a transportation analytics company, ranked it as having the fourth-worst traffic in the nation in 2017. It's working on expanding public transportation, but big changes are years away. It's also in a state that doesn't have protections for lesbian and gay workers, which some have suggested might be a stumbling block for Amazon, which has embraced gay rights issues.

Austin, Texas

One major dig at Austin is that it's too much like Seattle, a smallish city with a quirky alternative culture, so it wouldn't offer enough of the difference that Amazon's looking for. Some surveys also found Austin residents didn't particularly want Amazon, with one showing that only 30 percent of respondents perceived Amazon as a "10" on a scale of 1 to 10 when thinking about the company. Texas also doesn't have protections for lesbian and gay workers.

Boston's an expensive place to live, ranked eighth in the nation by Kiplinger, meaning no relief from Seattle's soaring prices. It also didn't offer up as many economic incentives as some of the other candidates, perhaps in part because its economy is healthy already, attracting multiple tech companies to build offices to take advantage of its stellar tech talent. The state also didn't put any special economic incentives in place to lure Amazon.

Chicago's biggest ding is that it's in Illinois. The state has the worst credit rating in the nation, due in large part to its $250 billion unfunded pension liability and a chronic structural budget deficit. While it's been working to put its financial house in order, the state's inability to manage its pension system in a sustainable and affordable way has kept its debt just one step above "junk" status with both Moody's and S&P ratings agencies.

Columbus is a Midwestern city with many of the same amenities as Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, also on Amazon's finalist list. One thing it has lacked is air connections as strong as many of the other contenders. It only got its first nonstop service to Seattle in August, when Alaska Airlines announced it would begin flights. National and international air connections were one of Amazon's must-haves, so that could have been a stumbling block.

Dallas, along with Austin and Denver, suffered from not being in the Eastern time zone and thereby was potentially seen as less accessible to major East Coast cities. It also had competition in its own state from Austin, which has many of the same attributes but a cooler vibe. Though Dallas has had a lower cost of living than Austin, soaring home prices are also making it less affordable. Houses appreciated 246 percent over the past five years, according to Attom Data Solutions. Texas also doesn't have protections for lesbian and gay workers.

Denver did not throw tons of money at Amazon, which could have made it less attractive. It's also already a relatively costly place to live, with high earners – especially people relocating from the coasts – pushing out those with lower incomes. That could be one reason it's the city whose residents opposed Amazon's HQ2 the most, with 16 percent somewhat or strongly opposed to having the Seattle company to set up shop there.

Amazon was very clear that it wanted strong mass transit wherever it lands. That's not Indianapolis' strong suit. The city is planning to expand its bus service, but how wide-reaching the system will become, or if it could or would connect it to a potential headquarters site, isn't known. It's also banned public spending on light rail transit projects in Indianapolis and surrounding counties.

Los Angeles had geography going against it. It's in the same time zone as Seattle, plus choosing it would have been seen as prizing the West Coast over the rest of the country. It's also got the worst traffic in the nation, according to INRIX.

This city was always seen as a long shot. While it's an excellent gateway to Latin America and already an international business hub, it has an underdeveloped rapid transit system and the nation's fifth-worst traffic, according to INRIX. Florida also doesn't have protections for lesbian and gay workers.

The area suffered from a proximity problem. Nearby Northern Virginia offers almost all the same perks but with a more business-friendly environment and lower housing costs.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville was smaller than all other metropolitan areas except Raleigh, North Carolina. It also suffered from limited transportation options and little hope for change in that arena after voters in May rejected a major $5.2 billion transit referendum by a margin of 2 to 1. It also has a smaller tech sector than many of the other finalists. It did get a consolation prize – Amazon announced Tuesday it's placing 5,000 employees there at a new Operations Center of Excellence, which will be responsible for the company's customer fulfillment, transportation, supply chain and other similar activities.

A September report found that Newark would be the "most just" choice among the 20 finalists, but that wasn't one of the requirements on Amazon's list. Newark had some of the greatest needs among the finalists, including the highest unemployment rate among people of color of any of the 20 finalists, according to research by the Brookings Institution. While the greater New York area has plenty of highly educated workers, only 13.7 percent of people in Newark over the age of 25 have bachelor's degrees, according to the U.S. Census. In Seattle, the rate is 60 percent.

The City of Brotherly Love has relatively high business taxes, and The Wall Street Journal put it low on the list of possibilities for its overall fiscal health. Pennsylvania also doesn't have protections for lesbian and gay workers,

This small former steel town has a vibrant and growing tech scene but a potential overall worker shortage of as much as 80,000 by 2025, due to an overall talent pipeline not big enough to fill all the openings, a 2017 report found. In terms of available technical talent, it ranked 29th among U.S. tech talent markets in a study this year by CBRE.

Transit was likely one of the stumbling blocks for Raleigh, which otherwise had almost all of Amazon's most-wished for items. While it's got plans for new mass transit systems, they are years from completion. In 2017, just 2 percent of Raleigh residents took public transportation to work, according to the U.S. Census.

Many felt that choosing a Canadian city as its second home would be too politically damaging for Amazon, which is already under fire by President Donald Trump. It might also create a backlash among American consumers who want to support U.S. businesses.

While locating near Washington, D.C. was seen as a positive by many for Amazon, locating in the District itself had drawbacks. The city already has difficult traffic, expensive housing, crowded schools and is dealing with the effects of ongoing gentrification because it hasn't kept up with the demand for low and moderately priced housing. In 2017, it had income inequality that was higher than any state in the nation.

