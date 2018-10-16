Jayme Closs, 13, has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead at home. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald believes she is "endangered."

Barron County Sheriff's Department

A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead inside their home, is considered "endangered."

The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Monday, sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement. When deputies responded, they found Jayme Closs' parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, found dead inside their Barron, Wisconsin home, about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Shots were fired inside the home, but Fitzgerald couldn't confirm if that's how the couple died during a news conference.

It's unclear who called 911, Fitzgerald said, adding Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents’ deaths.

“The call came from inside the house. I don’t know who made the call,” Fitzgerald said. “There is no interaction with our dispatcher. There is some noise and things heard.”

By Monday evening, an Amber Alert was issued for Jayme, who is believed to be in danger. The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are involved in the investigation.

Officials have searched the area around the family's home, deploying drones and infrared equipment, and have been in contact with Jayme's middle school friends, who describe her as a "sweet and shy" girl who enjoys dancing and sports.

Police in Miami, Florida, said they received a report from someone who believed they saw Jayme in their area Monday afternoon. "If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER," Miami Police Department tweeted. The tipster said a girl who looked like Jayme was in the vehicle with two well-dressed, bearded men. Barron, Wisconsin, is about a day's drive (nonstop) from Miami, Florida.

Jayme is 5-feet-tall and 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. Anyone with information about her location or anyone who has had recent contact with Jayme is asked to call the sheriff's department at 715-537-3106.

Haley BeMiller of the Appleton Post-Crescent in Wisconsin contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com