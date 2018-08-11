Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. Delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line by shipbuilder Meyer Werft on April 19, 2018, Norwegian Bliss is 20 decks high and more than 1,000 feet long. Norwegian Bliss The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools. Located on Deck 16, the main pool area of Norwegian Bliss is filled with lounge chairs lined up in rows in addition to the ship's two main pools. The main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss also features a large screen overlooking that offers entertainment throughout the day. Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here). The Aqua Racer drops from Deck 20 of Norwegian Bliss to its main pool area on Deck 16. The entryway to the Aqua Racer water slide on Deck 20. The Aqua Racer ride swirls above a watery play area for kids. A second water slide called Ocean Loops is located on the starboard side of Norwegian Bliss just across from the Aqua Racer water slide. Located just steps away from one of the two pools on the main pool deck an outdoor bar called Surf. The main pool deck also has a small bandstand where musicians play during the day. A large metallic art piece depicting a polar bear on the main pool deck of Norwegian Bliss is a nod to its summer home in Alaska. One of the two pools along the main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss. Another outdoor lounge area called Spice H2O is located at the back of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 17. The Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss has two large hot tubs. Shaded lounge chairs for two also can be found at the Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss. A covered bar area also is part of Spice H2O. At night, Spice H2O transforms into a nightspot. More lounge chairs and a hot tub are located toward the front of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 19. A walk forward on the port side of Deck 19 brings passengers to another small area with lounge chairs. Norwegian Bliss is the first cruise ship catering to the North American market to have a racing course on its top deck. . The race track on Norwegian Bliss spreads over two levels and features electric go-carts. The only other cruise ship with a race course on its top deck is Norwegian Joy, a sister ship to Norwegian Bliss that's dedicated to the Chinese market. A private outdoor lounge area for passengers staying in Norwegian Bliss's Haven suites is located near the front of the ship on Deck 19. Dubbed The Haven Courtyard Sun Deck, the private lounge area for passengers staying in Haven suites features private nooks with loungers. The Haven Courtyard sun deck also has its own private hot tub. At the very front of Deck 19 within the private Haven lounge area is a row of built-in teak stools overlooking the bow of the ship. Another private sunning area at the top of Norwegian Bliss is the Vibe Beach Club. The Vibe Beach Club has its own private bar. The top deck of Norwegian Bliss also is home to a Laser Tag course that opens in the evenings. Located near front of the ship on Deck 20, the laser tag course is open to the sky. The interior of Norwegian Bliss features three decks of restaurants, bars and showrooms that are connected by a soaring oval space with stairways. Q Q Q Atrium Atrium bar The Local Bar & Grill features a cozy bar along one wall. Like many of Norwegian Cruise Line's recently built ships, Norwegian Bliss has a miniature bowling alley located just off The Local bar. Racing games and other amusements line a wall near the bowling alley. Norwegian Bliss is home to one of the largest casinos at sea, filled with table games and dozens of slot machines. Sprawling across Deck 7, the casino on Deck 7 offers a large number of slot machines. More slot machines line the hallways of Deck 7. Located on Deck 7, the Skyline Bar is tied into the Bliss Casino complex. Ocean Blue Ocean Blue Ocean Blue Maltings Maltings Maltings Teppanyaki Maltings The Cellar La Cucina District Brewhouse District Brewhouse District Brewhouse Food Republic Food Republic Mandara Spa Mandara Spa Mandara Spa Mandara Spa Mandara Spa hair salon. A pedicure station in the Mandara Spa. Fitness center Fitness center

New Orleans soon will be home to one of the world's biggest cruise ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line's 5-year-old Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday will begin sailing out of the city after several years of sailing out of New York and in Europe.

The 3,963-passenger vessel will operate a series of five- to eleven-day voyages from New Orleans to the Western Caribbean through April. The trips will feature stops at such ports as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Belize City, Belize. Also on the schedule are day visits to Harvest Caye, Norwegian's two-year-old private cruise hub along the southern coast of Belize.

At 145,655 tons, Breakaway is Norwegian's fifth largest ship, and it ranks among the 25 largest cruise vessels of all time. It'll be the largest cruise ship ever based in New Orleans.

Photo tour: Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line's private island in the Bahamas, is emerging from a major makeover that has brought new and revamped food venues, rebuilt cabanas and expanded areas of powdery white sand. Acquired by Norwegian Cruise Line in 1977, Great Stirrup Cay was the first cruise line private island. Welcome signs greet passengers arriving by tender at Great Stirrup Cay. A passenger pauses for a photo at the entry way to Great Stirrup Cay. Among recent improvements at Great Stirrup Cay has been the addition of more than a thousand lounge chairs along the beach. Great Stirrup Cay now has 3,000 beach chairs, up from 1,200 before the island's makeover. Beach areas at Great Stirrup Cay have been augmented with sand that's mined from a remote part of the island. With soft white sand and palm trees, Great Stirrup Cay offers a quintessential beach day to passengers on many Norwegian Cruise Line sailings to the Bahamas. A view of the main beach area at Great Stirrup Cay. The makeover of Great Stirrup Cay included the rebuilding of the island's 22 beach front cabanas, which are available for rent starting at $299 per day for six people. Cabanas at Great Stirrup Cay now feature ramps leading down to one of the island's beach areas. Open on three sides, Great Stirrup Cay's cabanas have been outfitted with new furniture and miniature refrigerators. The Lighthouse Beach Bar is the island's most remote and quiet watering hole. The approach to the Lighthouse Beach Bar on Great Stirrup Cay. One of Great Stirrup Cay's main drink outlets, the Bacardi Bar, now features a sitting area with umbrellas, tables and chairs. More lounge chairs are located along a rocky area near the Bacardi bar. The Bacardi Bar is perched near the water with views back toward the spot where ships visiting the island dock. The rocky waterfront area in front of Great Stirrup Cay's Bacardi Bar. New lounge chairs lined up along the Great Stirrup Cay waterfront. Lounge chairs along the waterfront of Great Stirrup Cay. A second beach area is located beyond the Bacardi Bar. A rocky waterfront area of Great Stirrup Cay. Stand-up paddle boards can be rented at Great Stirrup Cay for $25. Floating mats can be rented at Great Stirrup Cay for $15. The addition of more than a thousand lounge chairs to the beach areas of Great Stirrup Cay over the past year has made it much easier to find a spot for sunning, even at the height of the day. Here, a view of the crowds along the island's main beach on a day when the 2,004-passenger Norwegian Sky was visiting. The main beach area at Great Stirrup Cay during a visit of Norwegian Cruise Line's 2,004-passenger Norwegian Sky. The umbrella-lined deck area at the Bacardi Bar extends out over the water. The Bertram Bar, which specializes in margaritas, got an upgrade during the recent makeover. Great Stirrup Cay's main dining venue, Jumby Beach Grill, was completely revamped during the makeover of the island and now features a sitting area at its front with umbrellas, chairs and tables. The Jumby Beach Grill's main seating pavilion got an overhaul during the recent makeover of Great Stirrup Cay. A bandstand at Great Stirrup Cay is home to live music during ship visits. A building at Great Stirrup Cay. Great Stirrup Cay has a straw market with ten vendors. The market at Great Stirrup Cay is operated by local Bahamians. Freshly-made tacos await customers at Abaco Taco, a new eatery at Great Stirrup Cay. Passengers can find shade in the open-air seating area at Abaco Taco. A picnic table area can be found just behind the new Abaco Taco eatery at Great Stirrup Cay. Among Great Stirrup Cay's amusements is a volleyball court near the beach. Upgrades at the Patron Bar at Great Stirrup Cay include a new seating area covered with colorful umbrellas. The Patron Bar overlooks the beach area at Great Stirrup Cay. Floating mats are among the items available for rent at this stand at Great Stirrup Cay. Shaded spots away from the beach also are an option at Great Stirrup Cay. Cruisers must sign waivers before renting water toys such as Wave Runners at Great Stirrup Cay. Tender boats transfer passengers from cruise ships to the island of Great Stirrup Cay. The tender boats used at Great Stirrup Cay have forward doors that drop open to allow passengers off on the island. The revamped cabanas at Great Stirrup Cay now have ramps to a walkway that offers easy access to the beach . The interior of a cabana at Great Stirrup Cay. A view of the beach from the interior of one of the cabanas at Great Stirrup Cay.

Unveiled in 2013, Breakaway was the first ship in Norwegian's two-ship Breakaway series, which also includes the 145,655-ton Norwegian Getaway. The line in recent years also has unveiled three bigger Breakaway Plus vessels, the 165,157-ton Norwegian Escape, 167,725-ton Norwegian Joy and 168,028-ton Norwegian Bliss.

While among the biggest ships in the world, all of the Breakaway and Breakaway Plus vessels are dwarfed by the biggest ships at Royal Caribbean. Royal Caribbean's recently unveiled Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, measures 228,081 tons.

Designed to have all the trappings of a major mega-resort, Breakaway has 25 dining options, 22 bars and lounges, a water park, a ropes course and The Waterfront, a quarter-mile-long oceanfront promenade. On-board entertainment includes performances of the Tony award-nominated musical Rock of Ages and Burn the Floor, a live dance show.

Cruise ship tours: Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Getaway Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, the 4.028-passenger Norwegian Getaway, set sail with passengers for the first time on Jan. 11, 2014. What's the vessel like? USA TODAY's Gene Sloan offers a photo tour. Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, the 146,000-ton Norwegian Getaway is a sister to the nine-month-old Norwegian Breakaway and shares the same basic design. As with the Norwegian Breakaway, the hub of the Norwegian Getaway's top deck areas is the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone that is home to five multi-story waterslides. Located on Deck 15, the Aqua Park also is home to several pools and a watery play area for small children. The Aqua Park's water play area for kids has a SpongeBob theme. Norwegian Getaway's main pool is flanked with two covered hot tubs, and there are two more hot tubs nearby. A close-up of the Getaway's main pool area, which has a stage for live musical performances. The five water slides at the Norwegian Getaway's Aqua Park include the Whip, a pair of side-by-side twister slides. More areas for lounging atop the Norwegian Getaway can be found on Deck 16. Vibe Beach Club on Deck 16 is an extra-charge, adults-only oasis with its own hot tub, lounge chairs and full-service bar. An area of lounge chairs at the Vibe Beach Club. Norwegian Breakaway's top deck also is home to a rock-climbing wall. Located at the back of the ship, Spice H20 is an adult-only lounge area by day and an outdoor dance club by night. It boasts two hot tubs, a waterfall, full-service bar and a giant video screen. A three-story sports complex located just behind the ship's main funnel includes the line's second outdoor ropes course. Norwegian Getaway's ropes course rivals the one on Norwegian Breakaway for the title of largest at sea. The multi-level structure features more than 40 elements, including a zip track. Located underneath part of the ropes course on Norwegian Getaway is a nine-hole miniature golf course. Norwegian Getaway's sports deck also is home to a bungee trampoline. New on Norwegian Getaway is The Grammy Experience, a live entertainment venue developed in partnership with The Grammy Museum. The Grammy Experience is home to live entertainment that will include regular performances by Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists. Cases in The Grammy Experience showroom display costumes worn by Grammy-winning artists. Here, outfits that once belonged to the Jackson Five. Norwegian Getaway offers more than a dozen full-service restaurants, including Brazilian-style steakhouse Moderno Churrascaria. The $20-a-person eatery's specialty is grilled and slow-roasted meats that are carved tableside by passadors. Adjacent to Moderno Churrascaria on Deck 8 is Cagney's Steakhouse, a Norwegian signature that costs $30 per person. Located between Cagney's and Moderno is the circular Prime Meridian Bar. The Deck 8 Waterfront features outdoor seating areas for a number of restaurants and bars, including Moderno Churrascaria. Deck 8 also is home to a shopping area with jewelry, clothing and Norwegian Cruise Line-related items. A circular opening provides a visual connection -- and stairway access -- between the restaurants and nightspots of Decks 6, 7 and 8. New on the Norwegian Getaway is the mojito-serving Sugarcane Mojito Bar. It fills a central location on Deck 8 that is home to a martini bar on the Norwegian Breakaway. Like other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway has a sushi eatery called Wasabi. Prices are a la carte. Like sister ship Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway houses a $49-a-person seafood eatery run by Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian called Ocean Blue. Adjacent to Ocean Blue is another Geoffrey Zakarian eatery, the Raw Bar. Prices are a la carte. New on Norwegian Getaway is the Ernest Hemingway-inspired Sunset Bar. It's located where the Maltings Bar can be found on Norwegian Breakaway. More than 50 electronic screens around the ship allow passengers to make bookings for restaurants and shows -- a concept that first debuted on the Norwegian Breakaway. The screens also offer general information about venues around the ship as well as easy-to-follow directions. Located on Deck 8, La Cucina serves Tuscany-inspired Italian dishes. It costs $15 per person. In addition to interior seating (shown here), La Cucina has an outdoor seating area along the ship's the Deck 8 "Waterfront." The Tropicana Room on Deck 7 features a large dance floor as a focal point and is the site of live music and dancing during meals. Among the entertainment in The Tropicana Room is a 'Burn the Floor' ballroom dancing show. Here, the room's dance floor is shown set up for a presentation. Like the Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway has a stylish, contemporary decor that extends to the ship's hallways, including elevator areas. The Getaway Casino on Deck 7 is home to more than 300 slot machines and 26 gaming tables offering poker, black jack, roulette and craps. A table game area at the Getaway Casino. O'Sheehan's, a pub-like sports bar and grill that first debuted on Norwegian Epic in 2010, is back in a similar form on Norwegian Getaway. It serves fish and chips, burgers and other classic pub food. Amusements include miniature bowling, pool and interactive arcade games. O'Sheehan's, a pub-like sports bar and grill that first debuted on Norwegian Epic in 2010, is back in a similar form on Norwegian Getaway. It serves fish and chips, burgers and other classic pub food. Amusements include miniature bowling, pool and interactive arcade games. O'Sheehan's offers two lanes of miniature bowling. It costs $5 to play. A pool table at O'Sheehan's. One of several interactive arcade games located at O'Sheehan's. Like Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway has a dedicated noodle called Shanghai's. Prices are a la carte. Norwegian Getaway's Getaway Theatre houses the former Broadway show 'Legally Blonde.' New on Norwegian Getaway is The Illusionarium, a dedicated space that is the site of a magic-infused dinner show. It costs $39 per person. The shore excursions desk, located on Deck 6. A popular meeting point on the ship is The Bar at the Atrium, located at the bottom of the ship's three-deck-high atrium near the Guest Services desk. A large open seating area at the base of the atrium on Deck 6 faces a giant screen that is used to show live sporting events and other entertainment. Also at the base of Getaway's atrium is the Atrium Cafe. which features baked goods from "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro's Carlo's Bakery. An art gallery area is an element of Deck 6. Le Bistro, Norwegian's signature French restaurant, is back on Norwegian Getaway with indoor seating as well as "atrium al fresco" seating outside the restaurant. It costs $20 per person. Located on Deck 6 is Taste, which offers traditional cuisine with a contemporary flair. There is no extra charge to dine. The main seating area within the restaurant Taste. The most luxurious of the 2,014 cabins on Norwegian Getaway are the 42 suites found inside The Haven, a private enclave at the top of the ship. Here, the living area of an Owner's Suite. Owner's Suites feature a bedroom with a king-size bed, a separate living room with dining area, and a large modern bathroom with separate shower and tub. Among the many amenities found in Haven suites are specialty coffee machines. Owner's Suites also come with concierge and butler service. Owner's Suite bathrooms have double sinks as well as walk-in showers and large tubs. Owner's Suites also feature a large amount of storage space, including walk-in closets. The cabins can sleep up to four. Even larger than Owner's Suites are the ship's two Deluxe Owner's Suites, which measure 936 square feet and sleep up to four. Bedrooms in the two Deluxe Owner's Suites feature king-size beds that face floor-to-ceiling windows and an extra-spacious wraparound private balcony. Each of the Deluxe Owner's Suites can be joined with an Owner's Suite to create a grand suite that sleeps up to eight people. Deluxe Owner's Suite bathrooms have an oversized bath tub, two modern vanity sinks and a large shower. The tub area in a Deluxe Owner's Suite bathroom. Deluxe Owner's Suites have large walk-in closet areas. The Haven also is home to 18 Haven Courtyard Penthouses. At 334 square feet, they are smaller than Owner's Suites but still significantly larger than standard cabins. Located near the Haven's private courtyard, the Haven Courtyard Penthouses have bedrooms with king-size beds, and a small living and dining area. A Haven Courtyard Penthouse balcony. A Haven Courtyard Penthouse bathroom. Another high-end option on the Norwegian Getaway are its 20 Haven Family Villas, which have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. They measure 559 square feet and sleep up to six people. The Haven Family Villa's master bath has a large shower, an oversized oval tub that looks out to the sea and two modern vanity sinks. Haven Family Villas have a separate living room and dining area that includes a pull-out sofa bed, writing desk and bar. The second bedrooms in Haven Family Villas have a double pull-out sofa bed that is connected to its own bathroom. The second bathroom of a Haven Family Villa. Like all Haven cabins, the villas come with a private concierge and 24-hour butler. The most common category of cabin on the Norwegian Getaway are its Balcony Staterooms, of which there are 960. The 204-square-foot Balcony Staterooms have queen beds that can be converted into two twin beds and feature a clean, contemporary design. Balcony Staterooms have large, streamlined bathrooms with plenty of lighting. Balcony Stateroom bathrooms have a shower but no tub. More storage is available in large drawers under the sofas in Balcony Staterooms. The desk area of a Balcony Stateroom has four electrical outlets, two on a U.S. standard and two on a European standard. All cabin categories - including Balcony Staterooms, shown here - come with a mini-bar. The balconies for Balcony Staterooms have two chairs and a small table. Balcony Staterooms have large closets that feature areas for hanging clothes, shelves and a safe. A look inside the closet of a Balcony Stateroom. Norwegian Getaway has 449 windowless inside cabins that have two twin beds that can be converted into a queen. Many of the inside cabins have pull-down bunks and can sleep up to four people. They have small desk areas and televisions, and measure 151 square feet. Inside cabin bathrooms are similar to those found in balcony cabins. Norwegian Getaway also has 120 oceanview cabins that have windows but no balconies. Here, what's billed as a Family Oceanview Stateroom. The Family Oceanview Staterooms measure 161 square feet and have two twin beds that can convert into a queen. The twelve Haven Penthouses measure 505 square feet and have a bedroom with king-size bed and a separate living room. The cabin category is different than the Haven Courtyard Penthouse. The living room of a Haven Penthouse has a double sofa bed, writing desk and dining area. Haven Penthouse bathrooms have two bowl sinks, a curved oval bathtub and separate shower. There are 248 Mini Suites on the Norwegian Getaway. The 236-square-foot cabins are slightly larger than standard Balcony Staterooms. Mini Suites have a king-size bed that can be separated to form two smaller beds, a large closet, a sofa bed with additional storage and a built-in desk area. Like standard Balcony Staterooms, Mini Suites have coffee makers. The biggest difference between a Mini Suite and a Balcony Stateroom is that Mini Suites have bigger and more elaborate bathrooms. Mini Suite bathrooms have a large double sink with two faucets set against a mosaic glass-tile backsplash, additional storage space under the sink and a larger shower than Balcony Staterooms. The showers in Mini Suite bathrooms feature rain-shower heads and multiple body spray jets. Mini Suite balconies have two chairs and a small table. The Getaway's video arcade is located near the ship's teen center on Deck 16. The Getaway's video arcade offers a wide range of games, all with an extra charge.