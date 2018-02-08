Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said Thursday that base security forces, responding to a 911 call to the base hospital, discharged a weapon to get into a locked door, likely triggering reports of an active shooter.

"There was no real world active shooter incident ... and base personnel remain safe," according to a statement posted on Twitter.

The base, located near Dayton in southwest Ohio, issued an all-clear Thursday afternoon less than 3 hours after personnel security forces and firefighters responded to a "reported Active Shooter incident."

The base said in its statement that an unknown individual called 911 "believing there was a real world incident occurring within the base hospital."

The statement said security forces responded to the scene and began clearing the facility.

"In an attempt to breech a door that was locked, a security forces member discharged his firearm to open the door and continue the sweep of the facility," it said. "The scene has been declared safe and all personnel have been advised to avoid the base hospital area for the time being."

The original statement, which called for a lockdown, did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency, except to say that they were responding to a "reported Active Shooter incident."

The base's original alert said all gates were closed.

"All personnel take cover," the alert said. "Limit all communication to emergency use only."

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in southwest Ohio, has 27,000 military, civilian and contractor employees, according to the base's U.S. Air Force website.

The base is headquarters for the Air Force's worldwide logistics system. The base performs a "world-class laboratory research function," according to the website.

The base is the size of a medium-sized city. There are shopping centers, child care centers and housing and the "large medical center" on base, according to the website.

