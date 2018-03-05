Pictured here is the just-launched iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition smartphone.

iPhone users, you know what I’m talking about.

You’re starting to run out of room on your device, and so you back-up your photos and videos – perhaps to the cloud or onto a computer or drive – and then delete them off the iPhone to make more room.

Except the next thing you know, they’re back on your device, and you get the persistent "not enough storage" reminders. You can't download new apps, update software, check your email. Comb through online forums on this topic and you’ll see you’re not alone.

Here's how to fix it for good:

Properly back-up your photos, videos

: From $60, this teeny flash drive plugs into an iOS Lighting port, to back-up photos and videos to the drive, while the other end snaps into a computer’s USB port.

Before we cover how to delete your images to free up more room on iPhone or iPad, there are a few ways to first back-up your photos and videos.

One option is to upload images to iCloud, or another cloud provider, where you typically get 5 gigabytes of remote storage for free. This might be enough for you, but there’s always an option to pay for more, if need be. Personally, I use Microsoft OneDrive, as it offers 1 terabyte of storage (more than 1,000GB) as part of the annual Office 365 Personal subscription ($69/year). If you have a healthy data plan, you can also have all captured photos automatically saved to a cloud account, as soon as you take them.

Another suggestion is to manually copy over photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad to a PC or Mac. Connect the iOS device to a computer via its USB port, and in Windows Explorer (for Windows) or Finder (on a Mac), click the drive letter of your phone or tablet (such as D: or E:), and enter the folder called DCIM, which holds all your captured images. They may be in subfolders, but they’ll all be here. Now drag and drop (or cut and paste) them onto your computer or an external drive.

A third (and super easy) way is to use a product like the Kingston Bolt (from $60), which plugs into the Lightning connector of an iPhone or iPad, and automatically backs-up your photos and videos for you. You can select what gets backed-up, if you prefer, or back-up all photos and videos. You can leave this doohickey inserted in an iOS device and take photos or videos directly onto the drive, so it bypasses internal storage altogether. The other end of the drive is a full-size USB port, which can be plugged into a PC or Mac.

How to delete photos, videos

You can edit iCloud-stored photos on a Mac or iPad and it will sync back to iPhone, too.

To delete the photos and videos that you don't want anymore, tap the Photos app and select an album that includes images you want to delete (such as Camera Roll). To delete photos and videos one by one, tap on a thumbnail of an image to see it full screen, and then tap the small trash can icon in the lower-right of your iPhone. Confirm you want to remove it.

To delete multiple photos and videos at once, open an album and tap Select at the top right of the screen. Now you can tap each thumbnail and will see a small blue checkmark on all the photos you want to delete (if you’re running iOS 10 or newer, tap, hold and slide your fingers over all the images you want deleted). Once selected everything, tap the small trash can and confirm the selection.

Keep in mind, when you delete photos and videos it goes into your Recently Deleted album. They will stay in there for 30 days, and then they’re gone forever. So, if you accidentally delete a photo or video, don’t sweat it, as you have a month to get it back from your Recently Deleted album.

To do this, open the Photos app and go to the Albums tab. Now select the Recently Deleted album and tap Select. Tap each photo or video that you want to keep. Now tap Recover and confirm that you want to recover the photos.

When you recover photos and videos, they go back into your All Photos album.

How to permanently delete photos

Enable or disable this setting to have all your photos and videos archived to iCloud.

If you want to permanently delete your photos or videos within 30 days, you can remove them from the Recently Deleted album. But when you delete a photo from this album, you can’t get it back.

Open the Photos app and go to the Albums tab, and then open the Recently Deleted album. Tap Select and now choose each photo or video that you want to permanently delete. Tap Delete again to confirm.

Note: when you use iCloud Photo Library and delete a photo on one device, like an iPhone, it deletes on your other devices too, such as an iPad. That is, iCloud removes the photos from every device you’re signed in to with the same Apple ID. Therefore, be sure to save those photos and videos somewhere else first.

How to stop the photos from reappearing on your device

Stop me if this sounds familiar: you’re running out of storage on your iPhone or iPad and so you take the time to delete a bunch of photos and videos. Problem is, they magically (and frustratingly) appear back on your device a day or so later.

This seems to be tied to synching photos via iCloud Photo Gallery.

If the above tip didn’t work, first back-up your photos and videos to a different cloud provider – like Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive – or copy them to a flash or hard drive.

Then, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Photos, then turn off iCloud Photo Library. (If you're using iOS 10.2 or earlier, go to Settings > iCloud > Photos.)

This should do the trick but be aware your photos won’t back-up to iCloud again until you enable iCloud Photo Library again.

